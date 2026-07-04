Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Counters Draymond Green’s Liar Accusation: “Didn’t Respond to the Question”

College rivalries rarely stay on campus, and Yaxel Lendeborg proved that the moment he arrived at the Golden State Warriors. The Michigan star playfully carried his long-standing battle with Michigan State into the locker room, taking a lighthearted shot at Draymond Green for “not replying” to his texts. Green did not let it slide, answering first on social media and then on his podcast. Draymond delivered a clear message: if Yaxel wants rookie hazing, he’ll gladly give it.

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Now, on Friday, the 23-year-old debuted for the Warriors in the Summer League. Right after an incredible first game, the rookie appeared before the media.

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Lendeborg said, “Man, I know we’re both just playing right now, but it’s like, he knew what I was talking about. I asked him a question, and he didn’t respond to the question. I didn’t say he didn’t respond at all. I said the question. Well, I should have emphasized it if I didn’t, but man.”

On the Draymond Green Show, the 36-year-old straight out called Yaxel a liar. “Yaxel’s been f***ing lying. And I was very happy to expose the rookie on the internet. This guy texted me. I texted back within 30 seconds,” Green said. “You f***ing liar, Yaxel. How dare you? Just come out and lie like that!”

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According to Draymond, Lendeborg’s claims were nothing but a Michigan way of going about things. However, he didn’t sound truly upset with the rookie for doing what he did.

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On the other hand, Yaxel appreciated the fact that Draymond made a joke out of the incident. “I really appreciate that because I’m the one who likes to joke around a lot, too. So, it’s going to be a fun season,” he added.

Sure, both Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green have likely cleared the air. In fact, the rookie even claimed that the veteran forward laughed about it. “So we’re both good,” he assured the audience. Well, now the question is, how is the rising star of the Bay adjusting to the new environment?

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The Warriors vets have reached out to Yaxel Lendeborg

It seems ritualistic for the team’s veterans to reach out to the rookie. That’s exactly what the Golden State Warriors‘ core has been doing with Yaxel Lendeborg. “They’ve been great. A lot of guys have been doing a good job of just trying to make people feel welcome, and I really appreciate that,” the 23-year-old told the media.

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“I know Moses Moody has helped me a lot so far since he’s been here. I talked to Podz a little bit these last two days; I think I’ve just met him for the first time,” he added. “So it’s really nice to be able to talk to those guys. Al, he’s been a good guy to me as well. Everybody’s just treating me like I’m one of their own. Frankly, I am now, kind of, so it feels really good.”

Yaxel Lendeborg made his first impression as a Warrior in the Summer League against the LA Lakers on Friday. He scored 19 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting. He had 6 assists and 5 rebounds, and shot 4-for-4 beyond the arc. Now he is excited to make an impact in the NBA alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.