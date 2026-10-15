Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Has Surprising Response When Asked to Guard Luka Doncic

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg was enjoying a quiet moment on his phone when assistant coach Frank Vogel gave him an assignment that changed his mood instantly. A duty to guard Luka Doncic in a few hours. Mind you, he was the NBA’s leading scorer from the previous season.

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The 24-year-old’s immediate reaction was not a display of confidence or a promise to rise to the challenge. He admitted that the news spooked him. But he concealed it, though.

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Before the Tuesday night action against the Lakers, Vogel walked up to Lendeborg and broke the shocker, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. The rookie’s response was immediate: “What the f***?” Vogel then reminded him that Doncic had led the NBA with 33.5 ppg last season. His advice was simple: nobody can stop Luka Doncic completely. So, go out there and “do your best.”

Speaking to the SF Chronicle after the Warriors’ 101-89 win, Lendeborg admitted that he had tried to look unfazed. However, inside he was anything but calm. “I was spooked, man. That’s crazy,” he said.

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Ironically, the challenge never materialized.

LA rested Luka Doncic, leaving the rookie without the marquee matchup he had spent the day anticipating. Instead, Steve Kerr gave him a different assignment. He inserted Lendeborg at center for three stretches that totaled more than six minutes.

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The 6 ‘9 rookie suddenly had to deal with Walker Kessler, the Lakers’ 7 ‘1 center, while also handling defensive possessions involving Austin Reaves. In short, Lendeborg struggled. “I messed up a bunch of coverages today. I was in the wrong spots a lot of times, and I just keep putting myself out of position,” he added.

“So, it’s definitely a lot of questions that I need to ask, and a lot more reps that are going to be coming up soon.”

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AR repeatedly attacked his upright stance, while Lendeborg also lost track of his responsibilities around the basket. Reaves finished with 28 points, and the Lakers found ways to test the rookie whenever he entered the game. Meanwhile, Lendeborg brought out his flair on the offensive end.

He finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals. But the defensive mistakes gave him a much clearer idea of the work still required.

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After the game, Lendeborg didn’t blame the unusual assignment or the change in position. He pointed to his understanding of the Warriors’ defensive system. “Just learning my coverages, man,” he said.

How can the Warriors operate Yaxel Lendeborg defensively?

The Warriors may need Lendeborg to play center in smaller lineups, making his ability to defend bigger players crucial. His 7’3″ wingspan and 240-plus-pound frame gave him the tools. But his positioning needs work.

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Steve Kerr noted that he stands too upright, and Reaves exploited that weakness by driving past him off screens.

This season, the Warriors coaching staff had a reshuffle.

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The team hired Frank Vogel as associate head coach for the 2026-27 campaign. It will reshape the defense and help players like Draymond Green organize the unit. With the Lakers, Vogel helped deliver the 2020 championship by adjusting coverages and lineups to exploit opponents’ weaknesses.

He also used Anthony Davis as a roaming defensive anchor, allowing him to protect the rim and cover breakdowns rather than stick to one assignment. Mind you, that roster had players like Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee.

That adaptability could suit the Warriors.

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Draymond Green can read actions and direct teammates. Vogel can clarify when to switch, drop, or send help. Lendeborg’s length and mobility give them something to develop, provided he learns the timing.

Still, he has rated his defense a “5 out of 10.” Vogel does not need to make him an expert overnight. But he must give the rookie rules when the game speeds up. The Warriors hope Lendeborg’s offense can earn minutes while better positioning makes him reliable defensively.

Luka Doncic escaped this test. The next one will come with less warning. The matchup isn’t far away; they face in the regular season opener.