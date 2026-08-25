Warriors Roster Competition Heats Up as They Sign 24-Year-Old Summer League Champion Amid Wild Stephen Curry Trade Rumors

The Golden State Warriors may not have stuck to their original superstar plan, but they are evidently taking steps to convince Stephen Curry not to leave. Even though Dubs owner Joe Lacob is rumored to be planning for a foolproof future without their sharpshooter, the franchise is in no way equipped to replace him. They’ve relied on familiarity and continuity in the offseason market, and continue to do so.

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Their latest move brings back a player who already helped the organization celebrate a championship this summer. Deivon Smith is joining the Warriors after agent Billy Davis confirmed the agreement with The Consensus NBA. There’s no clarity on the contract type yet, but it’s likely an Exhibit 10 deal.

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Players on an Exhibit 10 contract are expected to compete for a more secure two-way roster spot in training camp and preseason. Every NBA team has three such spots on offer. The Warriors have filled two of them. So, the competition for the final spot is beginning to take shape, and Smith makes a really strong case for it.

The 24-year-old played a key role during Golden State’s Summer League run and scored 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-14 shooting in the championship game that they won. This opportunity didn’t come out of nowhere, either, as Smith was a familiar name in the Dubs’ G League circuit.

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Smith already built momentum after joining the Santa Cruz Warriors last season. The 6-foot guard averaged 17.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, and 6.6 apg, showcasing an unusual ability off the glass while also efficiently creating offense. And from the looks of it, Smith made a strong impression on the front office throughout the year.

That performance earned him a trip to Las Vegas, and Smith emerged as one of the team’s most important pieces alongside Yaxel Lendeborg. Smith, entering his second professional season, re-joins the Warriors at a weird time, with constant speculation about the hard reality around Stephen Curry facing the front office.

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Smith will still be eligible for a standardized bonus in case he doesn’t make it to a two-way spot. The Warriors currently already have LJ Cryer and Malevy Leons on two-way contracts. Smith will most likely be competing alongside second-rounder Lajae Jones and center Graham Ike for the final two-way contract.

It is better if the Warriors first address Cryer’s position. He shot nearly 40% from three-point range last season, and that may be enough to upgrade him to a standard deal. That would move away the small guard, leaving the Dubs with the option of getting Smith, another small guard, to replace him on a two-way deal.

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Regardless, though, with strong performances in the G League last season, Smith might at least continue playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, if he doesn’t crack the NBA side. For the Summer League champion, it’s a real test to take the next step. It marks a swift strategy shift from Mike Dunleavy Jr’s front office.

Here’s why Stephen Curry’s Warriors future is still dicey…

Deivon Smith’s arrival comes against the backdrop of a daunting Warriors storyline: Stephen Curry’s future. Trade chatter picked up earlier in the offseason after The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson believed Curry “may” be tired of the Dubs’ star chasing. The wording was far from definitive, but it was enough to keep questions about the franchise’s direction alive.

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The report emerged while the Warriors couldn’t sign big hitters like LeBron James, Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Jaylen Brown, and so many more. It is primarily because they don’t have tradable assets on their roster, except for Jimmy Butler, who they currently seem content with, despite his injury.

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The latest trade scenario takes the Curry speculation to another level. Adel Ahmad of Heavy proposed a hypothetical four-team trade that would send Stephen Curry and Gary Harris to the Toronto Raptors. In return, Golden State would receive RJ Barrett, Colin Murray-Boyles, Drake Powell, a 2028 first-round pick, and second-round selections in 2027 and 2028.

Meanwhile, the Nets would receive Jakob Poeltl, Taurean Prince, and Javonte Green. Finally, the Pistons will receive Terrence Mann.

Raptors reporter Jeremy Brenner also believes that Toronto would be an ideal landing spot for Curry, especially after the Raptors “showed how much they want to be in the arms race when they traded for Leonard, so it shouldn’t take much convincing for them to at least make a call to the Warriors to test the waters.”

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The Warriors and Raptors haven’t begun negotiations yet. But Stephen Curry’s name continues to surface in these discussions, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Golden State as it navigates the final years of its icon’s career. That is where Deivon Smith’s signing fits into the bigger picture.

Smith is familiar with the organization, having previously played for Santa Cruz and contributed to the team’s Summer League run. Now, the 24-year-old needs to turn that familiarity into something bigger. His ability to create chances and contribute on the glass gives him a distinct profile ahead of training camp.

Meanwhile, even though GM Dunleavy expressed confidence in Curry’s future with the Warriors, he admitted that “ultimately it’s [Curry’s] call, his decision, whether that’s allowing his contract to run out and move on.”

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“If he comes to me and wants to be moved, Joe [Lacob] and I will talk it through,” Dunleavy said. “We wouldn’t love it. But he’s earned the right to do what he wants.”

For now, the Warriors’ strategy is simple: re-sign its core roster. They have Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II on short-term deals. This was quite unexpected because after an injury-plagued, 37-45 season, a team usually prefers an overhaul. But the reality of being unable to land a superstar this offseason has left the Warriors with no choice.

Curry is on an expiring $62.5 million contract this season, but is eligible on August 29 for an extension up to $136.7 million across two years. Dunleavy’s front office appears open to even offer their legend a blank check if necessary to retain him, but it is really up to the sharpshooter now.

Although unlikely, should he decide to move away from the Bay Area for a final championship push, it’ll be the biggest ever headline in modern NBA history.