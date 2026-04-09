Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNBA

Kings Admit “Misstep” in Hacking Stephen & Seth Curry, Deny Tanking Accusations From Draymond Green and Others

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 10:34 PM EDT

HomeNBA

Kings Admit “Misstep” in Hacking Stephen & Seth Curry, Deny Tanking Accusations From Draymond Green and Others

Pranav Kotai

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 8, 2026 | 10:34 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

On Tuesday night, the Sacramento Kings used the ‘Hack-a-Curry’ play, which caught many by surprise. In fact, Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green stepped in on behalf of Stephen and Seth Curry and bluntly accused Doug Christie’s team of blatantly tanking. Other voices in the media joined in, but the head coach and the franchise denied resorting to any such means amid the investigation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m told the NBA is investigating this situation, this foul that took place with three over three minutes left in the game to Seth Curry. But King sources tell me that listen, Doug Christie just made a mistake, a strategical error.” ESPN’s senior insider, Shams Charania, stated on NBA Today. The foul occurred when the Kings’ head coach instructed forward Doug McDermott to foul Seth Curry; it was the first offence, and a few plays later, it was rookie center Dylan Cardwell who, despite being in foul trouble, made the Hack-a-Curry move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as Charania reported, even ESPN’s senior writer Anthony Slater reported, “The strategy was just a misstep, sources told ESPN. As Christie wanted to use a timeout before he automatically lost it when the clock ticked below three minutes. Sources said Christie miscalculated that the Warriors were in the bonus and it would send Curry, an 86.4% career free throw shooter, to the line, despite more appealing options on the floor to foul if opting to hack a player.”

Top Stories

Image for “Smart Move”: Fever’s Free Agency Decision Involving Kelsey Mitchell & Lexie Hull Divides WNBA World

1 day ago

Image for “She’ll Not Last”: Indiana Basketball HOF Makes Bold Prediction on Angel Reese’s Dream Trade

21 hrs ago

Image for Lakers Star’s LA Future In Jeopardy After JJ Redick’s Public Shaming Leads to Impulsive Decision

15 hrs ago

Image for “Took Him Out”: JJ Redick Calls Out Rui Hachimura, Points Out Deandre Ayton Trouble After Blowout vs. Thunder

21 hrs ago

Image for “Gonna Get Fired”: JJ Redick to Get Axed After Jarred Vanderbilt Fight, Deandre Ayton Comment, Says Ex-NBA Champion

12 hrs ago

article-image

Imago

This transpired in the final frame, while in the second quarter, Stephen Curry was on the receiving end of some extra physical fouls. Standing up for his teammates, Draymond Green was vocal during the post-game media interaction. The 14-year veteran insinuated the Kings had done it for the purposes of losing the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw a team tonight foul Seth Curry with three minutes to go for no reason,” Green said. “I get fined when I do wrong. Fine the hell out of people.” Green’s assessment of the Kings’ tanking came because of Sacramento’s 21-59 record. This ties the Utah Jazz for the league’s fourth-worst record and keeps them in the hunt for a high pick in the upcoming draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Draymond Green’s accusation receives backing as Doug Christie’s previous stance comes to light

Earlier this season, the NBA fined the Utah Jazz $500,000 and the Indiana Pacers $100,000 for tanking. But since then, Adam Silver has put no other team on notice. So, Draymond Green spoke out and stated roughly 12 teams are actively trying to lose games. “If my math serves me correctly, that’s 10 that ain’t been fined,” he said. “We don’t keep that same energy when it comes to teams.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even veteran broadcaster Stephen A. Smith agreed with this statement.”[Draymond Green’s] 1,000% right. … When it comes to tanking it’s about the teams, it’s not about the players. The players are doing what they’re told to do.” But the Kings’ head coach denies instructing his players to concede a foul to Steph and Seth Curry because of tanking.

“Tanking is the last thing [I’d do],” Christie had said earlier this season. “I respect the game too much. These young men, in my opinion, when you do things like that, it hurts them.” While the team has lost a lot of games, they have been without nearly all their high-paid veterans. Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and De’Andre Hunter have had season-ending surgeries, and DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook weren’t active for Tuesday’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Pranav Kotai

2,736 Articles

Pranav Kotai is an editor at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. Having previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His insightful coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers’ decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav holds experience of skills in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from a reputed institute, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, proficiency in storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical abilities to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT