Warriors’ Shocking Priority Threatens to End Stephen Curry’s Championship Ambition: Report

For Stephen Curry, there isn’t much time left to wait. At 38, the Warriors superstar is entering another season with his championship window getting smaller. You’d expect Golden State to go big; instead, they have been surprisingly quiet this offseason. They have chosen continuity over splashy additions, betting on internal growth instead of external reinforcements. For some, it feels less like a title push and more like a “gap year.”

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“Dub Nation had been warned that 2026-27 was lining up as a “gap year,” Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. “The offseason focus would be on internal development rather than external additions. Do not expect gifts in July. None came.”

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General manager Mike Dunleavy reinforced that approach in May, telling reporters the top offseason priority wasn’t adding star power but fixing turnovers: “The top priority is to take care of the ball, limit turnovers.”

Poole noted how little has changed on Golden State’s roster since free agency opened.

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“Wouldn’t the Warriors respond to such a disappointing season by scouring the trade market? Even if it meant parting with some future draft capital. While window-shopping around the league, however, Dunleavy & Co. quickly discovered potential trade partners were unimpressed with the available options on the roster. The bulk of the roster consists mostly of replaceable talent.”

Instead, the Warriors ran back nearly the same group that finished last season in freefall. They are betting Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford can stay healthy for 50–60 games, a risky wager given last year’s injury toll.

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De’Anthony Melton returns for his first fully healthy offseason in three years, and Gary Payton II was brought back more for culture than production. The lone new face is rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg, described as carrying veteran poise despite having no actual NBA experience.

Golden State’s pursuit of LeBron James, seen as its best shot at instantly transforming the roster, fell through when James signed with Philadelphia, leaving the front office with no external addition to fall back on.

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A Roster Already Exposed by Injuries

Imago Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, November 18, 2025, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry 30 and Draymond Green 23 at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

The bet on internal development looks risky given how last season unraveled. Golden State opened 2025-26 with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler as its two healthy stars, but the depth collapsed the moment either got hurt.

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Butler tore his ACL on January 19, ending his season. Curry missed time with injuries. Moses Moody went down with a torn patellar tendon on March 23. The results were stark: the Warriors were 12-26 after Butler’s injury, 9-18 in games Curry missed, and just 3-7 in their final 10 games without Moody, a stretch that left Kerr coaching what Poole called “a bottom-five NBA roster.”

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Stephen Curry himself publicly acknowledged the reality of the situation. He told The Athletic that the season now hinges almost entirely on health rather than reinforcements.

“You hope that they both come back healthy, and we can play at a level that keeps us relevant and competitive and builds a foundation so that we can figure out what it looks like,” Curry said of Butler and Moody’s eventual returns. “But that is the situation. We don’t live in any alternative universe.”

Entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, Curry doesn’t have the luxury of treating a gap year as a minor setback. Every season left in his prime now comes with a slim chance for the front office to get it right around him.

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A team built for nearly two decades around maximizing Curry’s championship window has explicitly chosen roster continuity and internal growth over aggressive team-building. Whether that gamble pays off or simply costs Curry one more year of a career running out of them is the question hanging over Golden State’s season before it even begins.