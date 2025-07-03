Warriors’ Stance on Al Horford Emerges in Mike Dunleavy’s Secret Plan Amid Jonathan Kuminga Rumors

Somewhere between the Bay and Point Nemo, the Golden State Warriors look like a ship circling still waters. But are they drifting, or plotting a silent ambush? Three days into restricted free agency, and the Jonathan Kuminga puzzle still sits unsolved. No bold moves. No ripples. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard got cut loose, and Al Horford is free to roam. The sea is teeming with talent. All that’s missing? Mike Dunleavy’s perfect cast. Because silence this loud always means something’s coming.

Tim Kawakami stirred the pot with a tweet—LeBron, Dame, or Horford to the Warriors? Tempting, but there’s a catch. Golden State is choking on $207.8 million, with nine players already soaking up $170.5 million. The second apron looms, and slicing the core is off-limits. Especially Curry, who just inked a $62.6 million extension for 2026-27, locking in $178 million through three seasons. Simply put, the Warriors are playing financial Twister blindfolded.

At the same time, there is silence on the general manager’s part. The Dubs insider tweeted again on Thursday, and reported: “From last night: What I’ve heard from the Warriors through several quiet days is that Mike Dunleavy has things plotted out (doesn’t mean they’ll happen) and is working through them.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, for now, the Bay is quiet, maybe too quiet. While other teams pop off, the Golden State Warriors sit still, testing every fan’s patience. But one thing you must know about Mike Dunleavy—he doesn’t play his cards loud, he plays them right. He snatched Jimmy Butler in February and turned Klay Thompson’s exit into gold. Joe Lacob’s always chasing stars, and Dunleavy’s brewing something. Silence, in their world, usually means fireworks are loading behind closed doors.

In this context, with DeAndre Ayton heading to the Lakers, the Al Horford sweepstakes just got spicy. The Warriors might be the most eager suitor left. But here’s the twist—using their $5.7 million TPMLE locks them under a hard $207.8 million cap. And if Jonathan Kuminga gets a fat offer sheet? Matching it could break the rules. So Dunleavy’s playing chess. But make no mistake—Horford at 39 in that starting five could be pure gold. However, retirement plans aren’t off the Dominican big man’s playbook.

Now, as rumors of Damian Lillard and Al Horford’s Warriors connection catch fire, there is another one brewing loudly. And that is, Jonathan Kuminga‘s future. The 22-year-old forward wants a bigger role on the team, and he’s been pretty clear about that. But the question is, will Steve Kerr agree and keep him in rotation next season? Besides, as days pass, more juicy rumors about the Warriors’ potential split with JK take center stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Golden State Warriors stand before a rumored three-team move for Kuminga

Imagine this—LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and Al Horford all in Golden State, with Jonathan Kuminga still rocking the blue and gold. Wild? Yes. Impossible? No. The CBA makes it complicated, but not forbidden. Every name on that dream list has a legal path in. Will it happen? Probably not. But the fact that it can is enough to make the Warriors front office dream dangerously—and maybe act boldly.

Meanwhile, the Jonathan Kuminga saga has taken a wild turn. The Warriors are circling a three-team deal with the Kings and Pistons that could flip the Bay upside down. Kuminga and Dennis Schroder might land in Sacramento, Malik Monk heads to Detroit, while Golden State grabs Dario Saric, rookie Devin Carter, and two second-rounders. Kuminga’s upside screams star, so giving him up feels pricey. Especially when the return barely breaks the $10 million ceiling.

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Now, cue Al Horford. The Golden State Warriors’ chasing the Celtics vet like he’s the last slice at the championship table. Talks are real, and the Warriors want that $10.5 million value of playoff IQ and floor-stretching finesse. Horford and Saric together? That’s Kerr’s dream rotation—smart, spaced, and seasoned. The Warriors want less bruising for Curry and Green. And if Horford says yes, the Bay might just see a big-man evolution it never expected but absolutely needs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are, again, as the Bay holds its breath, the front office juggles dreams, dollars, and Dunleavy’s poker face. One move could shift it all. LeBron? Maybe. Dame? Possibly. Horford? Closer than ever. And Kuminga? Hanging in the balance. The storm’s brewing. The silence? Electric. Golden State isn’t stuck. They’re circling. Waiting. Plotting. And when the splash hits, it might drown the whole league.