Warriors Star Kristaps Porzingis Announces Shocking Decision Amid Trade Rumors After Sudden Disappearance

Two years ago, Kristaps Porzingis was willing to put his body through anything to become an NBA champion. During the 2024 Finals, the Boston Celtics center played through a serious injury to his left leg, knowing surgery could be waiting once the season ended.

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After missing Games 3 and 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, Porzingis returned for Game 5 and helped Boston close out the championship. He knew the cost of playing through the pain, but the opportunity to win was worth it. “I gave everything I could and it feels great to be a champion,” he said afterward.

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Now, the Golden State Warriors star has made a very different decision. After weeks away from the team, Porzingis announced that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health, leaving Golden State with a complicated $40 million situation just months after bringing him aboard.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group, but as I ramped up, my body didn’t respond the way I anticipated,” Porzingis wrote in a statement on November 6.

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“I’m doing good, but I know what it takes, and I’m not where I want to be to perform at the level that I expect from myself. At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

“In this situation, I want to show the utmost respect for the Golden State Warriors and work with them to find a solution that makes sense. I’m thankful to my family and close ones for always being there. Much appreciation to all of you for the support. Onwards and upwards.”

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The announcement brings an end to weeks of uncertainty surrounding Porzingis’ availability, but it doesn’t necessarily mean his NBA career is over. His statement leaves the door open for a future return, while his reference to finding a solution with Golden State raises another question: what happens to his contract?

A health battle that has followed him

Porzingis’ latest decision comes after a difficult stretch that began before the Warriors even started training camp. On September 28, general manager Mike Dunleavy announced that the 7-foot-2 center would not travel to Hawaii with the team because of an undisclosed health issue.

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The situation initially appeared to be temporary. Porzingis met with Dunleavy and team medical director Dr. Rick Celebrini at Chase Center, and the organization indicated that he would remain around the team while working through his condition.

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On October 14, Porzingis also offered an encouraging update, suggesting that his recovery was moving in the right direction. However, the uncertainty surrounding his condition continued, and the Warriors announced a week later that he would not be around the team in the immediate future.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon,” Porzingis wrote on October 14.

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“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it.”

He also addressed the speculation surrounding his condition, adding, “I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now … and I don’t have hiv or aids.”

There is an important medical detail behind his absence. Porzingis previously disclosed in October 2025 that he had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, commonly known as POTS, after struggling with the condition during Boston’s 2025 playoff run.

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The condition affects the autonomic nervous system and can cause an abnormal increase in heart rate when someone moves from lying down to standing. It can also lead to fatigue, dizziness and exercise intolerance, making the physical demands of professional basketball particularly challenging.

“It hit me and it hit me like a truck. The breathing wasn’t good. I did everything I could potentially to feel as good as I could, but my engine wasn’t running the way I wanted,” Porzingis told The Athletic’s Fred Katz in October 2025.

However, the Warriors have not confirmed that POTS is responsible for his current absence. His previously disclosed diagnosis provides important context, but the specific health-related matter keeping him away remains undisclosed.

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The Warriors’ $40 million investment has taken an unexpected turn

Golden State acquired Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks on February 5, 2026, sending Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta. The move addressed an important need for the Warriors, who wanted a center capable of protecting the rim while also stretching the floor.

Porzingis offered exactly that combination. He was averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 17 appearances for Atlanta before the trade, giving Golden State another offensive option alongside Stephen Curry.

Dunleavy was confident that the center could make a difference, even with his history of injuries. “We see him as more than a rental. We feel he can help our team this year, better our playoff position, and then moving forward fits what we are looking for,” the Warriors GM said in March.

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That belief eventually led to a two-year, $40 million deal during the summer. The Warriors had secured a talented big man for the present and future, with only $3 million of his second-season salary guaranteed.

But Porzingis’ time in Golden State has been far from what the organization envisioned. He appeared in just 15 games after arriving, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.7 minutes per game.

His last appearance came on April 15, and he has yet to play for the Warriors during the 2026-27 season. What initially looked like an opportunity to strengthen the frontcourt has instead become a major availability concern.

Stephen Curry acknowledged how important Porzingis’ presence was supposed to be when discussing his absence in October. “It’s a hard one for all reasons, him and personally first and foremost. But us as a team knowing you have an idea of who you are coming into a season, we always said availability was a big factor for our team with the guys that we already had out,” Curry said.

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“That spot was an important one for us, especially with his skill set.”

Golden State has stopped paying Porzingis

The situation became even more complicated when ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported on November 4 that the Warriors had stopped making payments on Porzingis’ $20 million salary.

“The Warriors are not delivering semi-monthly payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, ruling that the currently absent center is not rendering his services,” the ESPN report stated.

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The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Anthony Slater also reported that Porzingis and the National Basketball Players Association currently had no plans to challenge the decision.

“Porzingis and the National Basketball Players Association have no current plans to challenge the Warriors’ decision, a league source said,” The Athletic reported.

The distinction is important because the Warriors have changed how they classify his absence. ESPN reported that Porzingis was no longer being treated as having an excused absence, allowing the organization to take the position that he was not fulfilling the services outlined in his contract.

However, the withheld payments do not automatically mean the money has been permanently forfeited. The contractual consequences remain dependent on how the situation develops and whether the player and organization reach an agreement.

There is also another financial complication. Porzingis’ $20 million salary continues to count against Golden State’s salary cap and tax apron despite the withheld payments.

That means the Warriors cannot simply ignore the contract while trying to improve their roster. They need to find a way to resolve his situation while protecting their financial flexibility.

Porzingis remains a trade option for the Warriors

Interestingly, his latest announcement does not appear to have changed Golden State’s plans to explore the trade market. Anthony Slater addressed the situation shortly after Porzingis released his statement.

“This doesn’t change his status/situation with the Warriors as a usable trade chip leading up to deadline, per source. He said within statement he is working with Warriors to find ‘a solution that makes sense,'” Slater wrote.

The Warriors have until the February 11, 2027 trade deadline to explore their options. With only $3 million guaranteed in Porzingis’ second season, his contract could appeal to teams looking to move longer-term salary off their books.

However, finding a suitable partner is not as simple as offering another franchise $20 million in expiring salary. Golden State’s salary-matching restrictions and the additional assets required in certain transactions could make negotiations difficult.

Three teams have emerged in the reported discussions: the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. But each situation presents a different challenge for Golden State.

Milwaukee has been linked to Myles Turner, whose $26.6 million salary makes him a more complicated target. The Warriors would need to send additional salary to make such a transaction work, while Turner’s longer-term contract is reportedly not particularly attractive to Golden State.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line offered an important update on the possibility, reporting that “sources say that the Warriors do not have Milwaukee’s Myles Turner high on their list of potential targets.”

The Bucks could still have a reason to consider the financial flexibility attached to Porzingis’ contract. However, Milwaukee would likely want additional compensation if it were to move Turner, making an agreement difficult for both sides.

Chicago presents another possibility, with Golden State reportedly reaching out about 26-year-old center Jalen Smith. The Bulls big man is on an expiring contract worth approximately $9.4 million this season, making him a potentially more straightforward option than Turner.

Smith has also shown that he can contribute on the court. He was averaging 12.1 points and 8.6 rebounds through his first seven games of the season, while offering some shooting ability from beyond the arc.

But Chicago has little reason to give up a useful rotation player without receiving something in return. Fischer reported that the Bulls could be reluctant to move Smith, particularly because Porzingis might never suit up for them.

Golden State could therefore be required to attach draft compensation to make the deal attractive. That would force the Warriors to consider whether acquiring Smith is worth giving up another valuable asset.

New Orleans is another franchise Golden State has contacted, although the situation there is less concrete. The Warriors have previously expressed interest in defensive standout Herb Jones and forward Trey Murphy III, two players who could address different needs on their roster.

However, there is no confirmed reporting that either player is involved in current Porzingis-specific trade discussions. The Pelicans have also been reluctant to move Murphy despite receiving interest from other teams, making any suggestion of an imminent deal premature.

For now, the Warriors appear to be exploring different ways to turn Porzingis’ contract into something useful. Whether that means acquiring another center, finding a team willing to absorb the salary or reaching a different agreement remains uncertain.

What happens next for Porzingis and Golden State?

The Warriors now face a situation that is difficult to resolve on either side. Porzingis has made it clear that returning before he feels physically ready is not an option, while Golden State still needs to decide what to do with a significant contract occupying valuable salary-cap space.

His $3 million second-year guarantee could make the deal attractive to teams seeking financial flexibility, but the Warriors cannot assume that another franchise will offer meaningful assets simply to take it on.

There is also no indication that Porzingis has officially retired, agreed to a buyout or had his contract voided. His willingness to work with Golden State suggests that both sides are still looking for an arrangement that works.

Two years after sacrificing his body to help Boston win a championship, Porzingis is now putting his health first. For Golden State, the challenge is finding a way forward without knowing when, or if, its $40 million investment will return to the court.