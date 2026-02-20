Warriors’ Stephen Curry to Miss 5 More Games After Playoff Warning to 7 NBA Teams

“Re-evaluated in 10 days.” For a team fighting to steady its season, that playoff warning lands just as hard as the injury itself. The Golden State Warriors didn’t just receive another medical update – they were handed a timeline that could shape their postseason outlook.

According to Shams Charania, Stephen Curry “will be re-evaluated in 10 days due to his persistent right knee injury,” with the superstar guard set to miss at least five more games while rehabbing a lingering case of runner’s knee. He reported on X. He also added that the guard will miss at least five more games while rehabbing the case of runner’s knee that has bothered him over the last few weeks.

Curry‘s MRI was clean, indicating no significant structural damage, but the ongoing inflammation leading to knee soreness has delayed his return. To make things worse, there’s no exact clock on his recovery.

“There’s not really a predictable kind of timeline in terms of the rehab,” Curry told Malika Andrews during an interview. “I’m hoping I’ll be back soon after the break. The rest part is hard to actually get back to 100% so I can get back out there and do my thing, but I’m getting close though.”

The Warriors hover towards the end of the playoff race in the Western Conference, currently sitting at #8, and every game matters. Without Curry, the central focus of their offensive game, spacing and late-game execution becomes a sore point for the team.

However, amid all the uncertainty, Curry has maintained a confidence in his team’s performance.

“This has been such a unique year,” he told Andrews. “But as long as we can find our way into a playoff series, we feel like we are a tough out for anybody at the top of the West.”

Stephen Curry Delivers a Playoff Threat While Warriors Waiting to Get Healthy

Stephen Curry pointed to the roster that has taken shape around him, a mix of veterans, emerging pieces, as well as their trade deadline acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis.

“Hopefully, [Porzingis] is healthy and able to be out there consistently,” Curry told Andrews, “Because we know what he’s capable of doing and a new dynamic that he gives us as a stretch big next to Draymond.”

Imago Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center.

Porzingis has been unable to take the floor for the team due to a flare-up of POTS earlier this season as well as an Achilles injury, but the team is hopeful that he can contribute this season. He’s expected to play tonight against the Boston Celtics, but in limited minutes off the bench.

Apart from them, he also praised veteran big man Al Horford, young wing Moses Moody, and steady forward De’Anthony Melton for their good play over the last few games, especially with Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury.

Porzingis addresses key needs: his elite shooting stretches the floor to alleviate spacing issues without Curry’s gravity, while adding rim protection and defensive versatility on the perimeter – areas where the Warriors have struggled in close games.

Young contributors like Moses Moody and De’Anthony Melton have also stepped up reliably in recent outings, providing scoring punch and defensive tenacity to help bridge the gap.

“With Jimmy going out, that was an emotional moment in the season,” Curry said of Butler’s injury. “Not just for him and where he’s at in his career, and hopefully he comes back healthy.”

The Warriors currently sit as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 29-27 record following their 121-110 loss to the Boston Celtics on February 19. This places them firmly in Play-In Tournament territory but precariously so: the No. 7 Phoenix Suns hold a roughly 3-game edge (around 32-23), while the No. 9 Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) trail by just 2 games, and the No. 10 Los Angeles Clippers (26-28) lurk 3 games back.

The top six seeds, led by the Oklahoma City Thunder (42-14) and San Antonio Spurs (39-16), remain 8-12+ games ahead, making a guaranteed playoff spot feel distant.

A modest losing streak of 4-6 games without Curry could easily drop Golden State into the 9th or 10th spot, forcing them into must-win Play-In games against surging teams below them, or worse, out of postseason contention entirely.

Curry’s bold “tough out” warning carries real weight here: if the Warriors can hold or climb during his absence, his return could turn a fringe Play-In team into a legitimate threat against the West’s elite.