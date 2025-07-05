Golden State Warriors Summer League Roster 2025: Schedule, Time & Venue Details

Summer League has arrived, where new dreams are born, raw talent is put on display, and hopefuls chase a roster spot under the Vegas lights. For the Golden State Warriors, it’s not just a chance to evaluate rookies but an opportunity to spotlight their G-League development pipeline, shake off rust, and maybe find the next diamond in the rough. From the Bay to the Strip, Dub Nation will be watching closely. Let’s break down who’s suiting up for the California Classic and NBA 2K26 Summer League, plus when and where you can catch all the action.

Who is on the Golden State Warriors Summer League 2025 roster?

The 2025 Summer League roster is a fascinating blend of rookies, G-League standouts, and international flavor. With a few familiar faces and some intriguing new ones. Among them is Taran Armstrong is back on a two-way, Armstrong was a mid-season pickup last year and dazzled with his court vision in Santa Cruz with 11.5 points, 7.8 assists, and six rebounds. A real pass-first guard who could turn heads again this July.



Meanwhile, Isaiah Mobley, the older brother of Cavs’ Evan Mobley, has a Summer League title and MVP under his belt already. The Warriors will be hoping he brings that same spark to the squad. LJ Cryer from Houston is a sharpshooting guard who signed an Exhibit 10 after going undrafted. Cryer averaged double digits all four years in college, including 13.3 PPG in his senior season. Coleman Hawkins is stretch-big with playmaking instincts. The Sacramento native returns to NorCal hoping to prove himself after an up-and-down final college season. International prospects like Leopold Delaunay from France and Alex Higgins-Titsha from Australia add global flavor to the roster.

The head coach is Lainn Wilson, who led the Santa Cruz Warriors, will coach both the California Classic and Vegas squad. A strong developmental voice, Wilson’s leadership will be key as players adjust to NBA-style systems.

This is a developing story…