Warriors Take U-Turn on Stephen Curry Decision Ahead of Mavs Game

The Golden State Warriors are currently at a critical crossroads. They are ranked 10th in the Western Conference, the final play-in spot, with a losing record of 33-38. They must win all three of their upcoming games against teams with worse records than them in Dallas, Washington, and Brooklyn. While it sounds simple, it is not, especially given Stephen Curry’s recent return update.

Previously, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stated that the 12-time All-Star would scrimmage with the team in Atlanta on Sunday, marking a significant step forward in his recovery. In a surprising turn of events, the franchise and its coaching staff appear to have reversed their statement. Curry did not participate in the Sunday morning scrimmage, according to ClutchPoints reporter Brett Segiel.

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“Although Steve Kerr had indicated Curry would take part in 5 on 5 practice, sources told Brett Siegel that he ultimately did not scrimmage,” he reported. “He is still trending in a positive direction and will be re-evaluated when the team returns home following their game in Dallas.” The veteran point guard has now already missed 21 straight games because of a runner’s knee.

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And in those games, the Dubs have struggled massively without their leader, as they’ve gone 6-15 without Curry. So, it goes without saying that even though on paper they might be above the Dallas Mavericks, their task of getting a win tonight in a crucial matchup just became much more difficult. Nonetheless, on the bright side of things, seemingly, Stephen Curry has not suffered any setbacks.

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“The team emphasized there was no setback, but he has not yet progressed to the next stage of recovery,” the Warriors announced. This means there is a good chance we might finally see the Warriors star back on court during their matchup against the Nets on Wednesday when they return from their road trip. That’d be great for the team, as before getting sidelined, Stephen Curry was producing insane numbers.

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The 36-year-old was averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. So, there’s no doubt that his presence will massively boost Golden State’s chances of making the play-in, at least. However, is that enough of a reason for the historic franchise to risk Stephen Curry’s health? Especially with the team already missing Jimmy Butler for the rest of the season?

Is bringing back Stephen Curry the right move for the Warriors?

Well, there are two sides to this. One is that, given Stephen Curry’s age and injury history, as he’s suffered several knee and foot injuries in the past, the Golden State Warriors should shut him down for the rest of the season. It makes a lot of sense because the team doesn’t have much of a shot in the postseason. Additionally, the Warriors will get a fully healthy player for the next season.

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Imago Jan 28, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

However, on the other hand, the Dubs could hang on to this play-in spot and get Curry back as soon as possible to salvage this sinking ship. Although that doesn’t seem wise, many believe that Stephen Curry isn’t someone who likes to throw in the towel without trying. And if that’s true, he’d be itching to get back on the court and make something happen, even if it’s just getting to the first round of playoffs.

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Still, the load on the 36-year-old will be enormous as he tries to carry his team, potentially against the likes of the Clippers, Suns, and the Trail Blazers. Out of whom the only realistic chance the Dubs will have could be against Portland. So, all in all, it seems like instead of pushing this any harder, the Warriors should let go of what already seems like a lost season for the storied franchise.