Warriors Target Mavericks Star Amid Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson Trade Decision – Reports

This season has fallen short of the Golden State Warriors’ expectations. Entering with championship ambitions, the Warriors now sit ninth in the Western Conference at 13-15. The uneven start has shifted the front office’s approach, pushing them toward a buyer’s stance ahead of the trade deadline, with attention focused on players who fit a clearly defined profile.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to a recent report, the franchise is looking at athletic centers to bolster its frontcourt. Although the Warriors brought in veteran big man Al Horford to address this issue over the summer, he hasn’t been able to live up to expectations because of injuries. So, obviously, the void is still there within the team, and the Dallas Mavericks might have the answer for their problems.

“One team looking to trade for a big man is Indiana, which misses what Myles Turner brought to the table. They have called Utah about Walker Kessler and been shot down, and have engaged Dallas in talks about Daniel Gafford, who is available, but the price will be steep,” Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 24, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford (21) reacts after a dunk against the Miami Heat during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

While the journalist suggested that it was the Indiana Pacers who inquired about Daniel Gafford, he can be on the radar for the Golden State Warriors as well. The six-foot-ten big man fits the player profile Steve Kerr and Co. are hunting. So far this season, the 27-year-old has been averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 61.4 percent from the field.

So, there’s no doubt that Gafford would be the right fit for the Dubs and could even work well alongside Draymond Green.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his asking price might be a major roadblock for Golden State as well. Even though it’s still unknown what the exact asking price for Daniel Gafford is, if it’s steep, it’s safe to assume that it would involve at least a couple of draft picks along with a player or two.

Nonetheless, if it’s anything below that, this might be worth taking a shot at for the Dubs’ front office. After all, they need to go all in, or else they can kiss their championship aspirations goodbye. So, now it will be worth watching how things unfold from here onwards. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have also cleared their stance on Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Dallas Mavericks open to exploring trades for Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson

Much like the Golden State Warriors, the Dallas Mavericks are also entering a state of desperation, given their abysmal start to the season. So much so that they are willing to make drastic changes to their roster before the February trade deadline, and Anthony Davis is at the center of this chaos. The Mavs reportedly want to trade for the Brow, but aren’t just looking to dump his contract.

“Sources say Dallas, furthermore, is not at all interested in just shedding Davis’ contract, which is essentially the same deal as Antetokounmpo’s in Milwaukee,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported. “The Mavericks have maintained to date that they would only be willing to part with the centerpiece of their infamous [Luka] Doncic deal last February if the trade brings back a return of real consequence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That seems pretty fair because the organization gave up a lot to acquire him last summer. So, it would be a massive embarrassment to see him leave without getting much in return just a year later. However, Dallas doesn’t want to stop at Anthony Davis; they are seemingly also ready to hear offers for their sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

Imago Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (center) watches the game against the Utah Jazz in street clothes with guard Klay Thompson (left) and forward Caleb Martin (right) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While the 35-year-old guard is just a shell of his old self, averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc, he’s still quite valuable. So, it would be interesting to see what teams might be interested in the four-time NBA champion, and what they will be willing to offer in exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having said that, it seems like the Mavericks front office and the owners have grown frustrated with how their roster is constructed currently. More so, because of their 11-17 start to the season, and both Davis and Thompson are struggling to stay fit. This might indicate that the franchise wants to build around rookie Cooper Flagg. But will they be able to get the returns they’re looking for? Only time will tell.