Warriors Target Announces Retirement Decision, Giving Steve Kerr’s Plan Major Boost

The NBA offseasons often feel like a circus, but this one has been unusually still in the Bay. The Golden State Warriors have waited, calculated, and even watched Jonathan Kuminga press pause on the $45 million, 2-year deal. Yet a surprise twist just cracked open the silence. A veteran across the league has made a career-shaping call. And suddenly, Steve Kerr’s vision breathes again. The timing feels poetic. Golden State finally has its spark, and it comes from an unexpected voice.

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally flickering, even as the 22-year-old keeps his future with the Warriors undecided. Look closer, though, and you’ll find a 34-year-old Montenegrin tower, Nikola Vucevic, holding his ground. In July 2025, Bleacher Report claimed Mike Dunleavy had cooled interest. The front office, too, stepped away from chasing the Bulls’ big man. Yet Vooch himself has brushed off the noise, insisting he has “almost no doubt” he’ll suit up for Chicago in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Vucevic also informed that the Bulls manager, Marc Eversley, reached out to him to tell him to keep aside all the rumors about his future with the organization. Simply put, the 34-year-old is safe from trade drama for now. But midseason? You never know! But most importantly, he believes the 2025 EuroBasket tournament might be the last dance with his national team in an international offseason event.

“Perhaps I will change my mind, but for the time being, I believe that this will be my last,” Nikola Vucevic said. “The next (major tournament) is only two years away. I’ll be 36, 37. I would also like to focus more on my career in the NBA. With age, I have to think about my body and recovery, before I re-attack the season.” He further added, “During the year, I am often absent because of travel, training, and matches. Summer is an opportunity to make up for lost time with my three children and enjoy it. At the moment, that’s my biggest priority.”

Now, the Golden State Warriors flirted with the idea of Nikola Vucevic back in February, scanning the market for frontcourt muscle. Vooch stood out with his 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and a crisp 40.2 percent from deep, a rare inside-out punch for a center. His name hovered in the Warriors’ plans, a safety net if the buyout gods ever granted them a gift.

Then came the splash. Jimmy Butler landed in the Bay, sending shockwaves through the league and slamming the door on immediate Vucevic dreams. Yet whispers lingered, with many imagining how his steady production could extend Steph Curry’s championship clock while balancing raw youth with tested wisdom. But Bulls GM Marc Eversley’s recent call and Vucevic’s direct comments made it clear. The Vooch-to-Warriors fantasy has officially been shelved.

But just because one big man has closed the door for the Warriors doesn’t mean the other one has done the same. In fact, their long-awaited moment has arrived. And the center they dreamed about for months at a go has given the Dubs front office a thumbs up. Simply put, Al Horford is almost here!

Steve Kerr’s plans may click if Al Horford signs with the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been tangled in offseason hurdles, with Jonathan Kuminga’s contract talks slowing their every move. Yet amid the noise, Al Horford’s name shines brighter. According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Dubs are expected to lock him in with a two-year, $11.7 million deal. For Steve Kerr’s vision, this could be the veteran stroke of calm that steadies a storm swirling in youth and uncertainty.

Favale wrote: “Al Horford is most likely bound for the Golden State Warriors. Like a handful of others, he’s just waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation (debacle?) to resolve itself.” Favale’s prediction rings loud. Count on Al Horford, 39 years old and still steady, landing in Golden State on a two-year, 11.7 million deal with a player option for 2026-27. Yet Jonathan Kuminga’s stalled talks cloud the picture. Joe Lacob wants to keep the 22-year-old, making trades tricky. Meanwhile, Horford, Gary Payton II, and other targets have stayed patient as Stephen Curry urges action.

For the Dubs, Horford could be the anchor. He averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks last season while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three, all in 27.7 minutes across 60 games last season for the Boston Celtics. His experience as a five-time All-Star and NBA champion fits perfectly with Draymond Green and Butler. Yet his workload must be managed, whether through new signings or mentoring Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

So, Golden State is standing on the edge of a new chapter, and the script feels juicier than ever. Vooch may have closed his door, but Horford is about to swing it wide open. At 39, he brings brains, balance, and championship bite. Steph Curry’s plea for urgency echoes louder now. The storm around Kuminga will settle eventually. But for Steve Kerr, the real story begins with Al Horford in the Bay.