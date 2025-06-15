brand-logo
Warriors Target 6′11″ NCAA Star as New Report Drops Ahead of NBA Draft

ByNeeraj Bharadwaj

Jun 15, 2025 | 12:39 AM EDT

The 2025 NBA Draft is coming up. And the table seems set for some teams. Take the Dallas Mavericks, for instance. After winning the first pick in the Draft Lottery, they’re virtually guaranteed to land the promising Duke sensation, Cooper Flagg. But for others like the Golden State Warriors, the fog of uncertainty is only now dissipating as their ties to a rising star have just been unearthed.

If you’re a fan of the Temple Owls Men’s basketball team, then you’ve probably heard of Steve Settle III. Well, it seems the Golden State Warriors are interested in bringing him in for a pre-Draft workout on Tuesday, per BallReportX. They’ve suggested that Steve’s rising stock on draft boards recently has something to do with it.

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY…)

Is Steve Settle III the secret weapon the Warriors need to reclaim their dynasty status?

