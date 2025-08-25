Warriors Tipped to Solve Jonathan Kuminga Issue With Massive Trade as 6 Stars Wait Patiently

The NBA offseason has seen an immense moment. Yet, in one place, there’s an eerie silence. The Golden State Warriors are Jonathan Kuminga are stuck in a stalemate. JK wants control over his future and is desperate to leave the Bay. On the other hand, the Warriors want to use him as a trade chip for their greater good.

So far, that’s led to no additions for the Stephen Curry-led side. But how far can this go on? According to the insiders who recently conducted a survey for ESPN, a resolution is bound to take effect before the trade deadline.

All of that starts with them having to solve their Jonathan Kuminga dilemma.

They ranked the Warriors are the top team to make a “big move” before the deadline. As of right now, there’s no headway to suggest the Warriors are getting any closer to getting things done their way. They previously offered Kuminga a two-year $45 million deal with a team option in his second year. The only hiccup is that they want Kuminga to also waive his no-trade clause. That’s not something he or his representative feels like doing.

via Imago Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On the other hand, there has been significant interest from NBA teams. The Phoenix Suns offered a $90 million deal for Kuminga. Moreover, even the Sacramento Kings jumped in to poach the explosive forward. But the Warriors weren’t moved by the returns either of these teams presented.

Yet, a solution remains to be the need of the hour. The Warriors need to solve their Kuminga crisis if they want to make any roster adjustments. As of right now, even with Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, they are a long way from being competitive. The signings that could help them are waiting in line.

All the Warriors need to do is find a way to get Jonathan Kuminga on their side or find a mutually beneficial solution.

The Warriors are one move away from a pool of options

With the drama going on for all these months, it’s hard to put in perspective just what the Warriors are risking. If they are unable to reach an agreement with JK, he has a qualifying $8 million option on the table. That gives him control over his future by becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer and having control over his future with a no-trade clause.

It’s a risky line. But for a 22-year-old with interest around the league, a viable one. The Warriors can’t say the same.

Notably, they have a number of options waiting. The Warriors are still favorites to sign both Gary Payton II and Al Horford. They’ve also been linked with Seth Curry, Malcom Brogdon, and De’Anthony Melton. The Warriors have also shortlisted Cody Martin as a possible option to improve their defense and floor spacing.

These players are holding out on patience. Horford could retire if he is unable to get a deal done with the Warriors. Moreover, while Payton has forwarded his intentions to re-sign, a number of teams would want the veteran guard if the Warriors don’t. All of these signings depend on one outcome, that of the Kuminga situation.

Losing him for nothing does more damage to the Warriors. They lose the ability to restructure their roster this season while losing JK’s trade value. And time is fast ticking. They have till the beginning of the season to finalize any moves. With Curry essentially in his final few years, it’s imperative to value the team first.

A sign-and-trade for Kuminga seems to be the only way of achieving some financial flexibility while improving their roster. And if you ask the insiders, they are banking on some action to unfold soon.