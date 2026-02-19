Warriors to Cut Ties With Brandin Podziemski at Season’s End if Much Speculated Scenario Unfolds: Insider

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts to a call during action against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) reacts to a call during action against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are still clinging to the final fragments of their dynasty. But with Stephen Curry nearing the back end of his career, conversations about the franchise’s future can no longer be pushed aside. And for a player once viewed as a potential building block of that future, time may be running thin.

Brandin Podziemski entered the league as a competitive, high-IQ guard who seemed tailor-made for the Warriors’ culture. Early flashes suggested he could be a long-term piece in the post-Curry era. Three seasons in, however, that projection feels far less certain.

On NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dubs Talk, Warriors insider Monte Poole made it clear that the organization needs to answer a difficult question. “They need to take a close look at Brandin Podziemski and ask, is he a keeper? There are times when he’s really good, and there are times when he’s abysmal.” That’s not a casual evaluation. That’s a front-office-level question.

Podziemski has long had a strong supporter in head coach Steve Kerr, who has repeatedly praised the third-year guard’s ceiling. But Poole introduced the variable that could change everything. “But what if Steve leaves? That could change the dynamic there.”

Kerr is in the final year of his contract. If he departs, a new coaching staff would likely reassess rotation roles, player ceilings, and extension priorities. Podziemski’s standing within the organization could look very different under a new voice.

Poole doubled down on the uncertainty surrounding the 22-year-old’s role. “Where does he fit in this NBA? Is he a starter? Is he a top eight rotation player? Or is he more of a 10-11 rotation player on a really good team? He’s not starting. He’s sometimes not finishing. So they need to figure out where he fits in their future.”

That urgency is directly tied to Podziemski’s contract situation. He is extension-eligible this summer. And the evaluation isn’t simple.

Dalton Johnson pointed out the financial side of the equation. “I think Brandin, they can’t pay Brandin. They can’t throw Brandin $60 million for three years.” After his rookie season, some believed Podziemski could command a number significantly higher than teammate Moses Moody’s $37.5 million extension. But that projection has cooled.

Johnson explained why. “There hasn’t really been that year two to year three leap.” That developmental plateau complicates negotiations. The Warriors have already shown they’ll reward young players who establish themselves. Moody has carved out a clear, consistent role. The difference with Podziemski is clarity. Or rather, the lack of it.

Johnson added: “I just don’t know what his ceiling is right now anymore.” That’s the core issue. If the Warriors are unsure whether Podziemski is a long-term starter or simply a solid rotation guard, committing major money becomes risky, especially with a potential coaching transition looming and the franchise preparing for life after Curry.

So how do the Warriors “cut ties” without literally waiving him?

The pathway is contractual. If Golden State declines to reach an early extension this summer, Podziemski would approach restricted free agency without a long-term commitment in place. In a transitional phase, particularly if Kerr departs, the organization could prioritize cap flexibility, explore trade possibilities, or decline to match an aggressive offer sheet.

That approach wouldn’t be dramatic. It would be strategic. And it would effectively position the Warriors to move on. To be fair, Podziemski’s situation isn’t without context. Playing behind Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest point guard of his generation, limits on-ball opportunities. Curry’s presence has been both a safety net and a ceiling suppressor when it comes to evaluating Podziemski’s true upside.

Opportunity may arrive soon. With Jimmy Butler sidelined and Curry managing injuries, Podziemski could see expanded responsibility in the second half of the season. This stretch may serve as a live audition for his long-term future. If he separates himself, asserts a defined role, closes games consistently, and proves he’s more than a connector, the Warriors may feel comfortable investing.

If not, and if a coaching change reshapes internal priorities, the franchise could choose flexibility over faith. The question isn’t whether the Warriors value Podziemski. The question is whether they value him enough to build around him.

Because if the much speculated scenario of a post-Kerr transition unfolds, Brandin Podziemski’s future in Golden State may hinge less on promise and more on proof. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.