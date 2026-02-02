Warriors to Cut Ties With Draymond Green in ‘Loan Move’ for Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade – Reports

The idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo landing in Golden State is no longer treated as idle trade chatter. As the deadline approaches, the Warriors continue to emerge as one of the few franchises willing to go all-in. And according to the latest reporting, that commitment now includes a scenario most fans never thought the organization would seriously consider.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Only Stephen Curry is considered untouchable, a stance that opens the door to the unthinkable. The Warriors are reportedly willing to include Draymond Green in trade discussions if it brings them closer to Antetokounmpo.

According to Brett Siegel, one rival executive suggested a hypothetical scenario in which Green himself could be open to such a maneuver. “One rival executive who has dealt with the Warriors before in trade talks spoke with ClutchPoints on Sunday and brought up the interesting scenario where Green himself could be on board with such a maneuver,” Siegel wrote, “where he could be traded and return next season alongside Curry, Butler, and Antetokounmpo, since he owns a $27.6 million player option.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea is unconventional but strategic. Green has one year left on his four-year, $100 million deal, with a $27.6 million player option. Trading him now would give Golden State both cap flexibility and additional assets to package in a Giannis deal.

From a team-building perspective, the logic is clear. Green remains valuable around the league. Teams that view themselves as one move away from contention could justify sending one or even two first-round picks along with a player for the veteran defender. Those assets, in turn, could help Golden State meet the price for a two-time MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

In theory, the sequence is simple. Trade Green. Acquire Antetokounmpo. Have Green opt out. Re-sign him on a more team-friendly deal. In practice, the gamble is enormous.

It would require Green to walk away from $27.6 million, likely returning only on a minimum-level contract. For a 36-year-old whose peak years are behind him, that is a significant sacrifice, even for a player synonymous with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Green is not losing sleep over his future

Despite the noise, Green himself has made it clear he is unfazed. “I’ve been here for 14 years,” Green said Friday night. “I have no reason to sit and worry about leaving. But if I’m traded, that’s part of the business. I ain’t losing no sleep, though. I slept great last night.”

The comment undercuts any idea of internal tension, showing Green understands the business reality without bitterness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State has built four championship teams with Green as a central pillar, winning titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022. Even now, he remains one of the league’s most respected defenders and a foundational piece of their identity.

Imago Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives past Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Still, the Warriors cannot ignore the future. Antetokounmpo represents more than a roster upgrade. He represents a bridge from the Curry era to whatever comes next. Matching his salary under the current financial structure likely requires moving either Green or Jimmy Butler.

ADVERTISEMENT

That reality leaves the final decision squarely with the front office. Draymond Green may be willing. The math may work. But the emotional cost of ending an era is harder to quantify.

As the trade deadline approaches, Golden State faces a defining choice. Whether they are truly prepared to move on from one of the pillars of their dynasty will determine how serious this Giannis pursuit really is.