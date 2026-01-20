Warriors to Make Ruthless Jimmy Butler Trade Decision to Help Stephen Curry, Draymond Green – Reports

When Shams Charania revealed that the Golden State Warriors star, Jimmy Butler, has a right ACL tear, the Dub Nation experienced a moment of deja vu. A reiteration of the 2019 NBA Finals, where Klay Thompson fell prey to an ominous injury. Or even the 2025 Playoffs, where Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury changed the franchise’s fate. Now, moving ahead, the Warriors have two paths before them. Trade Butler or keep him until he comes back.

The Warriors reshaped their scenario by landing Butler, the most decisive deadline addition of 2024-25. Since February 2025, Golden State has won nearly 70% of its games, restoring conviction absent since the 2022 title. That fifth ring Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr want as their last dance truly didn’t feel too far away, until Monday’s heartbreak.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors’ 132-112 victory over the Miami Heat on January 19 secured their 12th win in the last 16 games and marked the first four-game winning streak of the season. But the win took a backseat following Butler’s injury. Now, with the trade deadline just two weeks away, the front office has all options on the table before them.

They have a possibility of trading Jimmy Butler just to maximize their chances of winning the championship. At present, the 36-year-old veteran is making $54.1 million and $56.8 million during the 2026-27 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Interestingly, the Dubs sent De’Anthony Melton to Brooklyn after his ACL injury, using his expiring contract to acquire Dennis Schroder. Later, Schroder became a key salary piece in the trade that ultimately brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay.

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his right knee as he goes down with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center.

Therefore, the front office may study a similar financial maneuver, potentially using Butler’s salary to fill the void beside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. However, all evaluations still converge on Jonathan Kuminga. With Butler unavailable, his role, leverage, and future now dominate every internal calculation.

Most importantly, Jimmy Butler’s value extends beyond scoring. His detail-driven approach elevates teammates, while his elite two-way wing impact remains unmatched on the roster.

As an All-Star caliber presence, Jimmy’s chemistry with Stephen Curry perfectly aligned with a final title push. However, with his campaign concluded, that pursuit now hinges on a difficult reality.

Jimmy Butler’s agent gives a verdict on retirement

Bernie Lee, Butler’s agent, spoke with ESPN after doctors diagnosed the injury. “Obviously, a gut punch on every level for Jimmy and the entire group,” he said. An ACL injury can also bring an end to an athlete’s career. However, it’s not over until Jimmy says so. Thus, Lee, who has known the veteran forward for over a decade, made a declaration. “Jimmy is going to win a championship before he is done. My belief in that is unwavering.”

Highlighting Jimmy Butler’s influence beyond the court and across the wider basketball world, Lee added, “I’ve watched Jimmy support and uplift and change the lives of countless people, including my own, and now is a time for people to rally around him and offer him that same support, which we will.”

Butler suited up for the Warriors 38 times this season. In this stretch, he averaged 20.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.9 asg, and had a 51.9 FG%. And now, the NBA world will look forward to what the Dubs do next. Without Jimmy Butler, one could easily say that this season is done and dusted for the team. However, the show is yet unfold.