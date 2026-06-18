Warriors to Pursue Only One Star if LeBron James Chase Falls Short, Per Insider

Ten years ago, the Warriors changed the direction of their franchise with one bold summer swing. Fresh off a 73-win season, Golden State pushed its chips to the center of the table and landed Kevin Durant, creating one of the most dominant teams in NBA history.

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The circumstances are different now, but the urgency remains the same. Stephen Curry is still chasing championships, the Warriors are still looking for ways to maximize what remains of their title window, and LeBron James has emerged as the biggest name connected to the franchise this offseason.

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But if Golden State’s pursuit of James goes nowhere, a new report suggests the front office already has another target in mind. According to Tim Kawakami on Thursday, the Warriors have found a player if the Warriors fall short in their pursuit of LeBron James. “To be clear, the Warriors’ entire offseason doesn’t hinge singularly on the LeBron result,” Kawakami wrote for the San Francisco Standard.

“In fact, a few other factors could have higher priority,” Kawakami wrote, identifying Trey Murphy III as the type of younger player Golden State could prioritize as it looks to extend its competitive timeline.

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The significance of that report goes beyond simply identifying an alternative. It suggests Golden State’s offseason may be centered as much on extending Curry’s championship window as it is on landing another superstar. Murphy, at 25, fits that timeline far better than most veteran targets expected to be available this summer.

“And if there’s an opportunity to trade the pick for, say, Murphy, Dunleavy would probably go ahead and do it before he knows which way the LeBron situation is headed,” he added.

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Reports linking Golden State to Murphy have intensified this week. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that the Warriors have “circled” the Pelicans wing for years, while league sources indicated New Orleans may be more willing to engage in discussions than in previous offseasons because of its desire to re-enter the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

That interest is easy to understand. Murphy is coming off a breakout campaign in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while continuing to establish himself as one of the league’s better off-ball shooters and versatile perimeter defenders.

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Interestingly, Golden State owns the No. 11 pick, which could become a key asset in negotiations.

Golden State also possesses one of the draft’s most intriguing trade chips in the No. 11 overall pick. Multiple reports have linked that selection to potential trade discussions, making it a logical starting point if the Warriors decide Murphy is worth pursuing aggressively.

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Dunleavy has previously spoken about the balance between star power and roster fit. “You need superstars and rockstars,” the Warriors general manager said in 2023. “Superstars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and rockstars are the complimentary players.” Murphy’s skill set as a two-way wing arguably aligns with that philosophy as much as any player currently linked to Golden State.

What’s Next for LeBron James and the Warriors?

Despite the growing speculation, league insiders continue to view a Lakers return as the most likely outcome for James. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Marc Spears recently indicated that the focus remains on working toward a deal in Los Angeles rather than exploring alternatives elsewhere.

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Imago LeBron James and Stephen Curry celebrate advancing to the basketball final after defeating Serbia / Eurasia Sport Images

What makes the situation interesting for Golden State is that the franchise appears prepared for either outcome. James remains the dream scenario, but Murphy represents something different: a younger player who could help bridge the gap between the Warriors’ present ambitions and their future plans.

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That approach also aligns with Curry’s own outlook. “I’m still chasing championships,” Curry said recently. Whether that pursuit eventually includes James or leads the Warriors toward Murphy instead, the organization appears determined to keep searching for ways to maximize what remains of its championship window.