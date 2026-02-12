Warriors to Regret Jonathan Kuminga Exit When Giannis Trade Talks Resume, Suggests Insider

The Golden State Warriors solved one problem at the deadline. They may have created a much bigger one for the summer. On February 4, the Warriors finalized a move that ended Jonathan Kuminga’s turbulent tenure in the Bay, sending him and Buddy Hield out in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. The immediate goal was flexibility. The longer-term consequence, however, could surface when the NBA’s biggest name potentially reenters trade conversations.

That concern was raised publicly by ESPN insider Tim Bontemps, who questioned whether Golden State just removed its clearest pathway to landing a true franchise-altering star.

Bontemps made clear that Kristaps Porzingis, when available, still impacts winning at a high level. His shooting range stretches defenses far beyond the arc, and his presence consistently elevated Atlanta when he was on the floor this season. However, that qualifier mattered. “When he played, he barely played games. Played 17 games,” Bontemps said, highlighting the central risk attached to the move.

Porzingis missed significant time last season after being diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome while with the Boston Celtics. That history followed him into this year, where his availability again became inconsistent. Golden State is hopeful he returns shortly after the All-Star break, but the concern is not short-term impact. It is long-term leverage.

As Bontemps explained, the trade stripped the Warriors of a crucial salary-matching tool. “Makes me wonder what their summer is going to look like,” he said. “Because that pretty significantly hampers their ability to add a real impact player or multiple impact players this summer via trade. By not having that salary there available to move.”

The timing matters. Kristaps Porzingis is on a $30.7 million expiring deal and becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. That same offseason is widely viewed as the moment when the Milwaukee Bucks could revisit Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future.

Before the deadline, Jonathan Kuminga’s $22.5 million salary represented Golden State’s cleanest bridge into that conversation. Now, that bridge is gone. Without Kuminga, the Warriors would need to construct an entirely different framework. The only remaining path involves Jimmy Butler.

Butler is scheduled to earn roughly $56.8 million in the 2026-27 season. Combined with Brandin Podziemski’s $5.6 million salary, Golden State could theoretically match Giannis’ projected $58.5 million figure. That scenario, however, runs directly against the Warriors’ stated intentions. Despite Butler’s ACL injury and uncertain return timeline, the organization has signaled that it wants him as part of its future, not as outgoing salary. That reality leaves Golden State thin when it comes to credible star-hunting ammunition.

Jonathan Kuminga is freed from the Warriors’ trap

The trade was not made in a vacuum. Anthony Slater’s reporting detailed how Jonathan Kuminga’s relationship with head coach Steve Kerr unraveled over the course of the season. Tension reached a breaking point on December 10, when Kerr called Kuminga in for a meeting centered on commitment and alignment with team goals.

Kuminga pushed back. Years of feeling undervalued boiled over. The exchange escalated. Kerr struck his board in frustration. Two days later, Kuminga sat out against the Chicago Bulls. While watching from the sideline, he heard Kerr address the situation publicly.

“Happens to everyone in the league,” Kerr said. “Other than the stars.” That comment landed hard. “See, that’s the s— I’m talking about. Why’s he gotta say that?” Kuminga reacted, according to the report.

From that moment forward, the split accelerated. Over the next two months, Kuminga logged just 117 total minutes and was held out for 16 consecutive games. By the time the deadline arrived, separation was no longer avoidable.

On the court, Kristaps Porzingis gives the Warriors size, shooting, and a tactical wrinkle they have lacked. When healthy, he fits cleanly alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Off the court, the cost may surface later.

By converting Kuminga and Hield into expiring contracts, Golden State gained short-term clarity but sacrificed long-term optionality. As Bontemps outlined, the Warriors now lack the ready-made salary needed to pivot quickly if a superstar becomes available.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may or may not hit the market. That decision remains Milwaukee’s. What changed is Golden State’s positioning if he does. The Warriors resolved an internal standoff. They may have quietly removed themselves from the league’s biggest conversation next summer.