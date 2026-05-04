Warriors “To Resume Discussions” With Steve Kerr Immediately to Stop Him From Joining ESPN, Per Insider

The two most important people in the Golden State Warriors front office met with Steve Kerr last week. But the outcome of this meeting remains uncertain. And the Dubs are now facing stiff competition as ESPN seemingly wants the 60-year-old to step back again in the broadcasting world. However, there still remains some hope in the Bay Area.

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Marc Stein reported that ESPN is reportedly trying to convince Steve Kerr to leave the Warriors. “League sources tell The Stein Line that ESPN’s top executives have been lobbying Kerr aggressively to try to convince him to return to the world of NBA broadcasting, but the Warriors are expected to meet with Kerr as early as Monday to resume discussions about his status. I’m told Golden State has been operating internally in recent days as though it is more likely than not that a common ground can be found with the 60-year-old on a new deal that would keep him in place coaching Stephen Curry.”

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CEO Joe Lacob, general manager Mike Dunleavy, and Steve Kerr met for two hours on Monday, per an ESPN report. “From what I understand, (Kerr) in those meetings didn’t sound like someone who didn’t plan on coaching next season,” one league source said Tuesday. The belief from the front office remains the same as they want Kerr for a multiyear deal, presumably so the 2026-27 season doesn’t have a Last Dance feel.

Last week, there were reports of the front office possibly looking at the NCAA champion and current Florida Gators’ head coach, Todd Golden. He shares a close rapport with Joe Lacob, as he was the head coach of the San Francisco Dons for three years. But it seems the approach has cooled off as the Warriors are keen for Steve Kerr to return. That’s why two meetings in two weeks to suggest they don’t want the long-time HC to leave amid ESPN’s interest.

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If Kerr does accept the broadcasting role, it won’t be new for him. After retiring as a player in 2003, Kerr joined TNT as a color commentator alongside Marv Albert. He left broadcasting in 2007 to become the general manager of the Suns before returning to TNT as an NBA analyst for the 2010-11 season. Plus, he also has the experience of calling NCAA Tournament and Final Four games. So, no doubt ESPN wants the 60-year-old, especially after the emotional scenes that transpired after the Warriors’ exit in the postseason.

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On April 17, he shared an emotional moment with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, calling a huddle with two of his longest-serving players. His post-game news conference statement that all coaches “have an expiration date” intensified the rumors that Steve Kerr was departing. But that belief has now changed.

The Golden State Warriors want Steve Kerr back

Missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons, capped by this year’s playoff exit, means the pressure on the front office is real. After all, they have limited time with franchise Stephen Curry on the back end of his career. But they trust the one man who has done this job successfully for the past 12 seasons.

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“There is not one person within the organization who wants Kerr to walk away,” according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. “Lacob and Dunleavy have both made it known to Kerr that they want him back, as have Curry, Green, and the entire locker room. One of the main reasons Butler feels so comfortable with the Warriors since arriving at last year’s trade deadline is due to the family-like atmosphere Kerr has helped create.”

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So it’s clear that the Golden State wants Steve Kerr to stay. So now, Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. are taking multiple efforts to convince the head coach during these meetings. Talks are already underway, and so far, the reports are only positive, but the future remains uncertain.