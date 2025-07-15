Warriors Urged to Fix Major Mistake With $21M Star Amid Steve Kerr’s Uncertain Future

“I don’t want to start next season with Draymond as our starting five,” Steve Kerr admitted. “I think it’s doable for the last 30 games like we did this year, but you see the toll it takes on him. He’s talked about it too.” That one quote alone says a lot about where the Golden State Warriors stand right now. With Steph, Butler, and Green forming the core, the Warriors are solid, but not quite title-ready, with calculations in place. That’s why Channing Frye’s recent advice feels timely. As free agency unfolds and teams retool, Frye’s perspective focuses less on star power and more on fixing the Warriors’ structural imbalance.

The Warriors made a big splash last season by bringing in Jimmy Butler, and it paid off—48 wins and a solid playoff run to the Western Conference Semis. With Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond locked in, there’s real optimism that this group can do even more next year. But here’s the catch: Two weeks into free agency, Golden State hasn’t made a single move. They’re the only team sitting completely still. And for a team that still needs help to make a real title push, that silence is starting to get loud.

Channing Frye didn’t mince words when he appeared on Road Trippin. “Not being a troll. The Warriors blow it up halfway through the season. They haven’t made any moves,” he said. Then he got real about their biggest issue—size. “Golden State is still playing small ball, and I don’t know if it works anymore,” Channing said. He listed off all the contenders that have size on their side: Boston, OKC, Cleveland, Denver, Minnesota, and even Houston.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Who’s their starting centre?” Channing questioned, only to answer the same. “I just dont think you could be successful playing small ball anymore, you need to have legit big man, so maybe they go get Vucevic, maybe they go get somebody but who’s their shot blocker, who’s their rim threat, they used to have those things and i dont know based on the roster, Steph is medium size, Porzingis is medium size, Jimmy is big small,” he added. And just like that, the Nikola Vucevic conversation in the Bay got a lot louder.

AD

via Imago Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) stands on the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The Warriors reportedly did make Al Horford their top target, but the longer his free agency drags on, the more uncertain things look. According to Marc J. Spears, multiple teams are pushing hard for Horford. And if he either retires or chooses another destination, Golden State’s front office will need a Plan B fast. One name that keeps surfacing? Nikola Vucevic. Nekias Duncan put it bluntly: “I’ve just been waiting on Kuminga to Chicago. I’ve been waiting on [Vucevic] to Golden State for, it feels like, months.” But not everyone’s buying it.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe responded, “I don’t think [Vucevic] to Golden State is a thing. I’m not sure it ever really was a thing — on this current contract, anyway.” That contract is exactly why the debate is so complicated. Vucevic is entering the final year of his 3-year, $60 million deal and is owed $21.5 million next season. That’s steep.

Still, the Warriors have a tight two-year window with Steph, Jimmy, and Draymond. Vucevic may not be perfect—his defense has been suspect, and he’s not exactly light on his feet—but he’s a reliable scorer, a floor spacer, and can still rebound and pass. He averaged 18.5 points, 10.1 boards, and 3.5 assists last season on solid shooting splits, including over 40% from deep. If Golden State misses out on Horford, a one-year swing on Vucevic could be worth it. He’s productive, available, and off the books after next year—just in time for the Warriors to reassess everything.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steve Kerr’s uncertain future as he enters the final year of his HC contract

Steve Kerr is officially heading into the final year of his contract, and as it stands, this could be his last season coaching the Golden State Warriors. His current deal runs through the 2025–26 campaign, and with no further extension in place just yet, the NBA world has started speculating about what’s next. Mike Loginoff isn’t buying any talk of Steve Kerr walking away. When asked about the coach’s future, he shut the door firmly on any exit rumors on Locked On Warriors Podcast.

“Kerr’s not going anywhere. He is here for Curry, Draymond, Jimmy era at least, maybe even thereafter,” he said. “If they do hang it up after a next couple of seasons, Kerr’s not going anywhere. He’s a Hall of Fame coach. If he were to leave, he would have the pick a letter for any job he want in NBA, apart from maybe Spo, Udoka, and a few others… Kerr is probably one of the most coveted head coaches in the NBA. Hands down. No questions asked.”

via Imago Apr 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr signals to the team during the game against the Denver Nuggets in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

And to be fair, Mike’s take lines up with what Kerr himself said not long ago. While speaking to reporters, the Warriors coach admitted he’s taking it “year to year” now, but made it clear he still loves the job. “I loved every second of this year,” he said. “I love my job… but I know where the team is, I know where the organization is.” He signed a two-year extension back in February 2024, which doesn’t go as far as Steph Curry’s 2026–27 contract, but it’s hard to see Kerr leaving before Steph does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the whispers are getting louder—especially after the team quietly elevated Kerr’s own son, Nick Kerr, within the staff. At just 32, Nick’s rise has fans wondering if this is the beginning of a slow handoff. The NBA is clearly trending younger with its coaching hires, and Nick’s been part of the Warriors’ inner circle for years. Whether it’s all just coincidence or part of a long-term plan, one thing’s clear: as long as Curry, Draymond, and Jimmy are on the floor, Steve Kerr’s likely right there on the sideline with them.