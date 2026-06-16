Warriors Urged to Monitor 7-Foot Jazz Star After Reported Contract Dispute

GM Mike Dunleavy solved the head coaching decision by extending Steve Kerr’s contract for two more years. But multiple questions need answering. Should the Golden State Warriors pursue LeBron James? Who will be the ideal fit from the 2026 draft as the #11 pick? More importantly, who to cut from the roster to make them contenders again? Since the league never stops even in the offseason, a 24-year-old star on the Utah Jazz is frustrated with his contract situation, and Dub Nation should be aware.

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Peter O’Keefe, Warriors NBA content creator, is urging monitoring the situation surrounding Walker Kessler. “Let me preface this by saying it’s very, very unlikely that the Warriors get their hands on Walker Kessler or, frankly, any team for that matter, considering he’s a restricted free agent and the Jazz have leverage in this scenario. However, if the Warriors could somehow formulate a sign-and-trade package together to get Walker Kessler, this is something they certainly should be monitoring and trying to do. ”

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This follows the latest report from The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

“Meanwhile, sources tell @TheAthletic that a player who does want to be there – big man Walker Kessler – is at odds with the front office over his lack of an extension offer last summer and the current handling of his restricted free agency.”

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The frustration is not new, as the Jazz center is reportedly at odds with the front office over no extension offer last summer and ongoing RFA negotiations. His camp is seeking higher annual pay than Utah’s reported offers around $25 million. Amick also reported that the 24-year-old is “considering the prospect of a basketball future outside Utah.”

He remains one of the most coveted rim-protecting talents in the league, and that’s why teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks have previously inquired. In fact, recently, the Indiana Pacers pursued Kessler at the February trade deadline before pivoting to the deal for Ivica Zubac. Behind the scenes, Kessler remains disappointed, and the Warriors can pounce on the opportunity.

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As O’Keefe suggested, the Jazz have the leverage that any other team would have over their RFA. So, the Warriors would have to clear significant cap space to hand him a direct offer sheet. If they did, Danny Ainge and the Jazz would almost certainly match it just to asset-manage and prevent losing him for nothing. Sign-and-Trade option, which is most likely, where the Warriors would send matching salaries and draft assets to Utah, giving Kessler his desired fresh start.

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The unlikely option is playing on a one-year deal; Kessler would hit completely unrestricted free agency in 2027, stripping Utah of all matching rights. However, the Jazz won’t necessarily agree to this, as they would lose the 24-year-old for free.

Mike Dunleavy has interesting decisions with the Warriors

The Warriors, for some time, have had problems finding their Big. It seemed to fade away when they signed Al Horford. Now, he holds a $6 million player option, but he will turn 42 in December and has also missed significant time due to his own ailment. Then Golden State acquired Kristaps Porzingis at the 2026 trade deadline with his $30.7 million expiring contract.

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Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent, and the 7-foot-2 big man appeared in just 15 games for Golden State. Multiple reports indicate the Warriors want to bring him back, but only at a significantly lower number than his previous salary. Previously, there were reports the Warriors might move on from at least one of the veteran big men, given their age and injury history.

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So it made sense for the Warriors to pursue, or at least keep an eye on, the Walker Kessler situation. The pursuit won’t be easy, as other teams are interested and the Jazz hold the leverage.