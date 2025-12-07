Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 6) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The shorthanded Golden State Warriors took on the similarly depleted Cleveland Cavaliers tonight without any of their big three. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler were all forced to sit out due to a variety of injuries, and the Cavs are missing several key role players: sharpshooter Sam Merrill, playmaker Lonzo Ball, and versatile forward Larry Nance Jr.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Cleveland Cavaliers

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jaylon Tyson #20 34 11 5-12 1-4 0-0 11 3 1 0 0 5 6 De’Andre Hunter #12 33 6 2-9 0-4 2-3 3 3 2 1 0 4 -7 Evan Mobley #4 35 18 8-19 0-5 2-2 10 1 1 1 1 1 -3 Donovan Mitchell #45 37 29 11-26 7-14 0-0 4 3 2 0 1 2 8 Darius Garland #10 32 17 6-15 1-6 4-5 5 4 3 2 0 0 -14 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Craig Porter Jr. #9 15 0 0-4 0-0 0-0 4 0 0 0 1 3 -6 Thomas Bryant #3 12 2 0-4 0-3 2-2 6 0 0 0 0 2 0 Dean Wade #32 19 3 1-5 1-3 0-0 4 0 0 1 0 0 -2 Nae’Qwan Tomlin #35 16 6 3-10 0-2 0-0 12 1 3 2 1 0 0 Luke Travers #33 5 2 1-3 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Lonzo Ball #2 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Chris Livingston #8 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 94 37-104 10-42 10-12 68 15 12 7 4 18 –

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Will Richard #3 21 4 1-4 0-2 2-2 3 0 1 1 0 1 -1 Jonathan Kuminga #1 21 4 1-10 0-3 2-2 7 3 1 0 1 2 5 Quentin Post #21 32 12 5-14 2-6 0-0 9 3 2 0 3 4 -10 Buddy Hield #7 26 13 4-9 3-6 2-2 7 3 1 0 1 2 -1 Pat Spencer #61 29 19 7-12 3-4 2-2 4 7 1 1 0 3 9 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Brandin Podziemski #2 21 10 4-9 2-3 0-0 3 2 1 1 0 1 -5 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 16 8 3-6 0-0 2-2 5 1 0 1 1 1 15 Moses Moody #4 20 9 2-5 1-3 4-5 2 2 1 1 1 1 9 Gary Payton II #0 27 6 3-9 0-4 0-0 3 1 3 3 0 4 4 Gui Santos #15 26 14 3-8 2-4 6-8 3 3 2 0 1 0 0 Al Horford #20 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 99 33-86 13-35 20-23 60 25 13 8 8 19 –

Warriors vs Cavaliers: Game Summary And Key Moments

The Golden State Warriors did more than hang around in tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apart from their three-headed monster of Curry, Green, and Butler, the team was also missing De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford, but the Warriors turned the pace wild, forcing the Cavaliers into one of their worst offensive nights in recent memory.

The Cavs shot just 23.8% from three and 34.6% from the field, painfully below their season averages, and turned a winnable second night of a back-to-back into a brutal loss. Even when the team clawed back late, cutting a double-digit lead to as little as two, they couldn’t close the game.

Darius Garland missed one of his two late free throws to cut the game to a one-point lead, and Donovan Mitchell missed a good look at a high-stakes three-pointer which rimmed out in the final chance the team had to force overtime.

Tonight, the Warriors got results from pieces most teams would consider filler: two-way guard Pat Spencer erupted for 19 points and seven assists in his first NBA start, forward Gui Santos scored 14 off the bench, and the usually thin supporting cast around stepped up across the board.

The final result was a 99-94 upset that’s a statement win for the Warriors. For the Cavaliers, this is just another game in a string of examples of a talented roster meeting poor shooting, lack of cohesion, and fatigue.

With the Cavs set to get a breather, with only one game in the next week, head coach Kenny Atkinson’s squad will have to go back to the drawing board before they can guarantee themselves as Eastern Conference contenders. Meanwhile, the Warriors have to prepare themselves to face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow.