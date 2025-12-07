brand-logo
Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 6) – 2025–26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 6, 2025 | 10:18 PM EST

The shorthanded Golden State Warriors took on the similarly depleted Cleveland Cavaliers tonight without any of their big three. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler were all forced to sit out due to a variety of injuries, and the Cavs are missing several key role players: sharpshooter Sam Merrill,  playmaker Lonzo Ball, and versatile forward Larry Nance Jr.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Player Stats and Box Score

Cleveland Cavaliers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS
Jaylon Tyson #2034115-121-40-011310056
De’Andre Hunter #123362-90-42-3332104-7
Evan Mobley #435188-190-52-21011111-3
Donovan Mitchell #45372911-267-140-04320128
Darius Garland #1032176-151-64-5543200-14
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Craig Porter Jr. #91500-40-00-0400013-6
Thomas Bryant #31220-40-32-26000020
Dean Wade #321931-51-30-0400100-2
Nae’Qwan Tomlin #351663-100-20-012132100
Luke Travers #33521-30-10-0200000-5
Lonzo Ball #2DNP
Chris Livingston #8DNP
TEAM TOTAL9437-10410-4210-126815127418

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS
Will Richard #32141-40-22-2301101-1
Jonathan Kuminga #12141-100-32-27310125
Quentin Post #2132125-142-60-0932034-10
Buddy Hield #726134-93-62-2731012-1
Pat Spencer #6129197-123-42-24711039
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Brandin Podziemski #221104-92-30-0321101-5
Trayce Jackson-Davis #321683-60-02-251011115
Moses Moody #42092-51-34-52211119
Gary Payton II #02763-90-40-03133044
Gui Santos #1526143-82-46-83320100
Al Horford #20DNP
TEAM TOTAL9933-8613-3520-236025138819

Warriors vs Cavaliers: Game Summary And Key Moments

The Golden State Warriors did more than hang around in tonight’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Apart from their three-headed monster of Curry, Green, and Butler, the team was also missing De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford, but the Warriors turned the pace wild, forcing the Cavaliers into one of their worst offensive nights in recent memory.

The Cavs shot just 23.8% from three and 34.6% from the field, painfully below their season averages, and turned a winnable second night of a back-to-back into a brutal loss. Even when the team clawed back late, cutting a double-digit lead to as little as two, they couldn’t close the game.

Darius Garland missed one of his two late free throws to cut the game to a one-point lead, and Donovan Mitchell missed a good look at a high-stakes three-pointer which rimmed out in the final chance the team had to force overtime.

Tonight, the Warriors got results from pieces most teams would consider filler: two-way guard Pat Spencer erupted for 19 points and seven assists in his first NBA start, forward Gui Santos scored 14 off the bench, and the usually thin supporting cast around  stepped up across the board.

The final result was a 99-94 upset that’s a statement win for the Warriors. For the Cavaliers, this is just another game in a string of examples of a talented roster meeting poor shooting, lack of cohesion, and fatigue.

With the Cavs set to get a breather, with only one game in the next week, head coach Kenny Atkinson’s squad will have to go back to the drawing board before they can guarantee themselves as Eastern Conference contenders. Meanwhile, the Warriors have to prepare themselves to face the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow.

