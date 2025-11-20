brand-logo
Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Brandin Podziemski & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/19) of 2025-26 NBA Season

ByCaroline John

Nov 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM EST

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat: Brandin Podziemski & Co's Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/19) of 2025-26 NBA Season

By Caroline John

Nov 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM EST

The worn-out Warriors play the second game of their back-to-back schedule in Florida. But it was not the reunion we imagined. Jimmy Butler didn’t meet his former teammates as he was ruled out after a 33-point explosion against Orlando last night. The Dubs also missed Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Al Horford. It was somewhat of a reunion, though. They met Andrew Wiggins, who was traded for Butler last February. Bam Adebayo was also back from a toe injury. It fell on the Bay’s young core to keep it a close game, but it didn’t work. They lost their second game in Florida, 110-96, and fell to 9-8.

Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
STARTERS
Trayce Jackson-Davis#32 82-20-04-7110101125-16
Gui Santos#1541-71-61-260201218-14
Moses Moody#493-121-62-264311336-11
Brandin Podziemski#2206-192-76-782300234-13
Will Richard#300-30-20-030100118-25
BENCHPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
Quinten Post#21198-133-70-062510126+5
Buddy Hield#7187-204-150-063420431-11
Gary Payton II#072-51-22-270022219+5
Pat Spencer#61115-131-40-0813220432+10
Jackson Rowe#44DNP
Jonathan Kuminga#1DNP
TEAM TOTAL9634-94(36%)13-49(27%)15-20(75%)61242185 20

Miami Heat

PLAYERPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
STARTERS
Andrew Wiggins#22177-162-41-261121434+25
Bam Adebayo#13207-133-43-373112129+15
Norman Powell#242510-144-71-163110328+11
Davion Mitchell#4552-51-10-016000424+13
Pelle Larsson#9103-111-43-434210328-4
BENCHPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
Simone Fontecchio#0102-102-84-542410019-2
Jaime Jaquez Jr.#11124-120-24-557220234+12
Kel’el Ware#773-100-31-2160100019-1
Dru Smith#1241-50-22-444220024+1
Keshad Johnson#16DNP
Nikola Jovic#5DNP
Vladislav Goldin#50DNP
Jahmir Young#17DNP
TEAM TOTAL11039-96(41%)13-35(37%)19-26(73%)523014103 17

Warriors vs Heat: Game summary and key moments

The Warriors’ four veterans’ absence in the lineup was sorely felt tonight. They missed Jonathan Kuminga as well. Expectedly, the shorthanded Dubs once again fell in Florida, a trend since Butler’s first game back in Miami after the shocking trade. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos were entrusted to handle starting duties, a first for either player this season.

But it was a near-even matchup after the Bay managed to recover from a horror 20-4 opening run.

The first three quarters saw each team close the gap. While the Warriors were better on the boards (61-52), the Heat made up for it with assists and steals. However, the most glaring part was the Dubs giving up 34 points in turnovers.

Bam Adebayo ended his hiatus to score 20 tonight. Norman Powell had a game-high 25 points. Without the vets, Brandin Podziemski led the charge for the Warriors with 20 points, but the team’s overall output was still low. Buddy Hield had 18 points on his return (season-high for him), and Quinten Post appeared to be the silent, consistent force with 19.

The Warriors end this six-game, nine-day trip on a sour note. They will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday for an NBA Cup game. The Miami Heat is heading to Chicago for the same.

