Home/NBA

Warriors vs Pelicans: Jonathan Kuminga & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/29) of 2025–26 NBA Season

ByHarshita Saxena

Nov 30, 2025 | 12:17 AM EST

Warriors vs Pelicans: Jonathan Kuminga & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/29) of 2025–26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors returned home facing a tricky challenge without their star, Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a quad contusion and expected to miss at least a week. Sitting at 10-10 and feeling the pressure in the West standings, the team needed to find a way to keep their season on track after a tough 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets. With Curry out, the Warriors had to rethink their game plan and lean on other players to step up.

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the lineup for Saturday’s game. Head coach Steve Kerr rolled out Brandin Podziemski, Quentin Post, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Moses Moody, and the inclusion of Podziemski sparked concern and debate on social media. Many worried this combination wouldn’t have the firepower or chemistry to take down the New Orleans Pelicans, who were struggling themselves with a 3-17 record.

Despite the doubts, the Warriors found a way to pull it off. A strong fourth-quarter push helped Golden State secure a 104-96 victory over New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLPF+/-
STARTERS
Jimmy Butler III#1037247-150-210-14810200+22
Draymond Green#233120-90-72-294114+3
Quinten Post#211783-61-41-122104-2
Moses Moody#42714-122-71-130121+8
Brandin Podziemski#233155-133-92-256013+7
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLPF+/-
Jonathan Kuminga#119104-82-50-012202+2
Buddy Hield#71783-92-70-040112-14
Gary Payton II#025199-141-20-0113104+13
Pat Spencer#611542-30-10-021002+3
Will Richard#32031-41-30-020001-2
Trayce Jackson-Davis#32DNP
Gui Santos#15DNP
TEAM TOTAL10438-9312-4716-2047289523

New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Zion Williamson#131258-160-29-10743002-3
Derik Queen#221621-30-00-0302002-17
Saddiq Bey#4138217-172-75-8731112-13
Bryce McGowens#112652-61-30-0411204+10
Jeremiah Fears#036165-173-93-6622203-15
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Kevon Looney#551042-30-00-0510100+8
Yves Missi#212094-60-01-21002002+1
Jose Alvarado#153171-101-74-4342015-11
Micah Peavy#143272-80-23-45101010
Trey Murphy III#25DNP
DeAndre Jordan#9DNP
Jordan Hawkins#24DNP
TEAM TOTAL9632-867-3025-345016137221

(This is a developing story…)

