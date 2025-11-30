Warriors vs Pelicans: Jonathan Kuminga & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/29) of 2025–26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors returned home facing a tricky challenge without their star, Stephen Curry, who is sidelined with a quad contusion and expected to miss at least a week. Sitting at 10-10 and feeling the pressure in the West standings, the team needed to find a way to keep their season on track after a tough 104-100 loss to the Houston Rockets. With Curry out, the Warriors had to rethink their game plan and lean on other players to step up.

Fans weren’t exactly thrilled with the lineup for Saturday’s game. Head coach Steve Kerr rolled out Brandin Podziemski, Quentin Post, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Moses Moody, and the inclusion of Podziemski sparked concern and debate on social media. Many worried this combination wouldn’t have the firepower or chemistry to take down the New Orleans Pelicans, who were struggling themselves with a 3-17 record.

Despite the doubts, the Warriors found a way to pull it off. A strong fourth-quarter push helped Golden State secure a 104-96 victory over New Orleans.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 37 24 7-15 0-2 10-14 8 10 2 0 0 +22 Draymond Green #23 31 2 0-9 0-7 2-2 9 4 1 1 4 +3 Quinten Post #21 17 8 3-6 1-4 1-1 2 2 1 0 4 -2 Moses Moody #4 27 1 4-12 2-7 1-1 3 0 1 2 1 +8 Brandin Podziemski #2 33 15 5-13 3-9 2-2 5 6 0 1 3 +7 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL PF +/- Jonathan Kuminga #1 19 10 4-8 2-5 0-0 1 2 2 0 2 +2 Buddy Hield #7 17 8 3-9 2-7 0-0 4 0 1 1 2 -14 Gary Payton II #0 25 19 9-14 1-2 0-0 11 3 1 0 4 +13 Pat Spencer #61 15 4 2-3 0-1 0-0 2 1 0 0 2 +3 Will Richard #3 20 3 1-4 1-3 0-0 2 0 0 0 1 -2 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 DNP – – – – – – – – – – Gui Santos #15 DNP – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 104 38-93 12-47 16-20 47 28 9 5 23 –

New Orleans Pelicans

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Zion Williamson #1 31 25 8-16 0-2 9-10 7 4 3 0 0 2 -3 Derik Queen #22 16 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 0 2 0 0 2 -17 Saddiq Bey #41 38 21 7-17 2-7 5-8 7 3 1 1 1 2 -13 Bryce McGowens #11 26 5 2-6 1-3 0-0 4 1 1 2 0 4 +10 Jeremiah Fears #0 36 16 5-17 3-9 3-6 6 2 2 2 0 3 -15 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Kevon Looney #55 10 4 2-3 0-0 0-0 5 1 0 1 0 0 +8 Yves Missi #21 20 9 4-6 0-0 1-2 10 0 2 0 0 2 +1 Jose Alvarado #15 31 7 1-10 1-7 4-4 3 4 2 0 1 5 -11 Micah Peavy #14 32 7 2-8 0-2 3-4 5 1 0 1 0 1 0 Trey Murphy III #25 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – DeAndre Jordan #9 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Jordan Hawkins #24 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 96 32-86 7-30 25-34 50 16 13 7 2 21 –

