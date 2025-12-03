brand-logo
Home/NBA

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 2) – 2025–26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 3, 2025 | 1:49 AM EST

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 2) – 2025–26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 3, 2025 | 1:49 AM EST

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, with the two teams sitting on opposite ends of the spectrum. Despite injuries, the Thunder have generated the second-best start in NBA history, at 20-1 heading into tonight, along with a 12-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had to grind out a win against a lowly New Orleans Pelicans to reach an 11-10 record, and now without superstar Stephen Curry. Ultimately, despite a hard fight, the Warriors lost to the Thunder, 112-124.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS

Cason Wallace #22

2842-70-30-261121117
Jalen Williams #833229-160-44-436311115
Chet Holmgren #730218-122-33-38330136

Ajay Mitchell #25

32104-62-30-043010016
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2363813-215-67-1034010210
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jaylin Williams #62210-10-11-292211110

Isaiah Joe #11

1893-43-40-03320034
Aaron Wiggins #2122114-81-52-2303211-8
Branden Carlson #15331-11-10-0000000-1
Kenrich Williams #341752-31-20-0211001-9
Ousmane Dieng #13DNP
Chris Youngblood #3DNP
TEAM TOTAL

124

46-7915-3217-234624158513

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLK
PF+/-
STARTERS

Will Richard #3

2552-51-30-0420001-4
Jimmy Butler #101562-71-21-1310001-13
Draymond Green #2329135-113-80-0943015-17
Moses Moody #41531-51-50-02120002
Brandin Podziemski #228176-113-52-3444103-9
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jonathan Kuminga #11683-101-31-27120113
Buddy Hield #728134-152-93-3140201-12
Gary Payton II #027135-92-21-1553002-9
Quentin Post #211831-11-10-03010036
Pat Spencer #6121178-141-10-0360104-5
Seth Curry #3118146-72-30-0220101-2
Trayce Jackson-Davis #32DNP
Gui Santos #15DNP
TEAM TOTAL

112

43-9518-428-104730155222

How Many Points Did Seth Curry Score In His Warriors Debut?

Seth Curry came off the bench tonight, and had a great debut for the Dubs. He delivered on six of his seven shots and logged 14 points, with two threes, in just under 18 minutes. He even tied the game early in the fourth with an off-balance three that put the Chase Center crowd on their feet.

Unfortunately for him, the team lost Jimmy Butler after the second quarter due to left knee soreness, and his loss was too much. Down the stretch, the Thunder’s championship-solidified core closed the game like bona fide professionals, burying the Warriors under a 12-point loss.

With tonight’s win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led his team to 13 straight wins, and The Thunder have become only the fourth team to start with a 20-1 record or better, joining the 1969-70 New York Knicks, the 1993-94 Houston Rockets, and the 2015-16 Warriors.

