Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 2) – 2025–26 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight, with the two teams sitting on opposite ends of the spectrum. Despite injuries, the Thunder have generated the second-best start in NBA history, at 20-1 heading into tonight, along with a 12-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, the Warriors had to grind out a win against a lowly New Orleans Pelicans to reach an 11-10 record, and now without superstar Stephen Curry. Ultimately, despite a hard fight, the Warriors lost to the Thunder, 112-124.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Cason Wallace #22 28 4 2-7 0-3 0-2 6 1 1 2 1 1 17 Jalen Williams #8 33 22 9-16 0-4 4-4 3 6 3 1 1 1 15 Chet Holmgren #7 30 21 8-12 2-3 3-3 8 3 3 0 1 3 6 Ajay Mitchell #25 32 10 4-6 2-3 0-0 4 3 0 1 0 0 16 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 36 38 13-21 5-6 7-10 3 4 0 1 0 2 10 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jaylin Williams #6 22 1 0-1 0-1 1-2 9 2 2 1 1 1 10 Isaiah Joe #11 18 9 3-4 3-4 0-0 3 3 2 0 0 3 4 Aaron Wiggins #21 22 11 4-8 1-5 2-2 3 0 3 2 1 1 -8 Branden Carlson #15 3 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -1 Kenrich Williams #34 17 5 2-3 1-2 0-0 2 1 1 0 0 1 -9 Ousmane Dieng #13 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Chris Youngblood #3 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 124 46-79 15-32 17-23 46 24 15 8 5 13 –

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK

PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Will Richard #3 25 5 2-5 1-3 0-0 4 2 0 0 0 1 -4 Jimmy Butler #10 15 6 2-7 1-2 1-1 3 1 0 0 0 1 -13 Draymond Green #23 29 13 5-11 3-8 0-0 9 4 3 0 1 5 -17 Moses Moody #4 15 3 1-5 1-5 0-0 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 Brandin Podziemski #2 28 17 6-11 3-5 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 3 -9 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Jonathan Kuminga #1 16 8 3-10 1-3 1-2 7 1 2 0 1 1 3 Buddy Hield #7 28 13 4-15 2-9 3-3 1 4 0 2 0 1 -12 Gary Payton II #0 27 13 5-9 2-2 1-1 5 5 3 0 0 2 -9 Quentin Post #21 18 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 3 0 1 0 0 3 6 Pat Spencer #61 21 17 8-14 1-1 0-0 3 6 0 1 0 4 -5 Seth Curry #31 18 14 6-7 2-3 0-0 2 2 0 1 0 1 -2 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Gui Santos #15 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 112 43-95 18-42 8-10 47 30 15 5 2 22 –

How Many Points Did Seth Curry Score In His Warriors Debut?

Seth Curry came off the bench tonight, and had a great debut for the Dubs. He delivered on six of his seven shots and logged 14 points, with two threes, in just under 18 minutes. He even tied the game early in the fourth with an off-balance three that put the Chase Center crowd on their feet.

Unfortunately for him, the team lost Jimmy Butler after the second quarter due to left knee soreness, and his loss was too much. Down the stretch, the Thunder’s championship-solidified core closed the game like bona fide professionals, burying the Warriors under a 12-point loss.

With tonight’s win, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has led his team to 13 straight wins, and The Thunder have become only the fourth team to start with a 20-1 record or better, joining the 1969-70 New York Knicks, the 1993-94 Houston Rockets, and the 2015-16 Warriors.