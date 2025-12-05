brand-logo
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 4) – 2025–26 NBA Season

By Harshita Saxena

Dec 4, 2025 | 11:00 PM EST

Link Copied!
Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats, Box Score and Game Recap (Dec 4) – 2025–26 NBA Season

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Golden State Warriors began a three-game East Coast road trip in Philadelphia, hoping to turn around a rough stretch against Eastern Conference teams. This season, they’ve struggled on the road, losing all but four matchups so far. They were looking for a spark without their star, Stephen Curry.

“Oh damn,” was the reaction from Tracy McGrady after the last game Curry missed against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and after seeing Thursday’s matchup, his reaction definitely made sense.

The Warriors had brought in reinforcements, with Seth Curry coming off the bench again and De’Anthony Melton returning from injury. But luck wasn’t on their side despite a hard-fought effort. The Bay Area side fell short by a single point to the 76ers.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers player stats

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Draymond Green#23931-31-30-030101 0-10
Al Horford#201831-81-70-064011 0+3
Moses Moody#423145-102-52-222110 2-1
Brandin Podziemski#22062-80-52-260310 0-20
Will Richard#32052-21-10-0022202+10
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Trayce Jackson-Davis#32400-10-00-211010 00
Jonathan Kuminga#12094-121-20-2623000-18
Gui Santos#151242-40-20-0110003+15
Quinten Post#2125104-82-40-0340003+4
Seth Curry#311400-20-10-0210102+8
Buddy Hield#726146-122-70-082021 4-3
Gary Payton II#0300-00-00-001000 0-4
De’Anthony Melton#821145-110-24-413121 3-6
Pat Spencer#6124165-82-34-444210 1+17
TEAM TOTAL9837-89(42%)12-42(29%)12-16(75%)432713124 20

Philadelphia 76ers

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Dominick Barlow#253563-60-10-01431131+1
Joel Embiid#2125125-130-52-2633011+2
Quentin Grimes#538125-130-52-3561102+5
Tyrese Maxey#0403513-274-105-5323212+7
VJ Edgecombe#7724104-82-50-0655304+1
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Jabari Walker#331272-31-22-2502002-5
Justin Edwards#112283-62-40-0311111-3
Andre Drummond#11700-10-10-0200010+3
Adem Bona#30621-20-00-2200000-2
Jared McCain#202173-61-40-0133001-4
Johni Broome#22DNP
Kyle Lowry#7DNP
Eric Gordon#23DNP
Hunter Sallis#45DNP
TEAM TOTAL9939-85(46%)10-37(27%)11-14(79%)47231987 14

Warriors vs Sixers: Game summary and key moments

The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a wild 99-98 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, thanks to last-second heroics from V.J. Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey. With 0.9 seconds left, the rookie player made a clutch putback after Maxey’s fadeaway missed, giving Philly the edge.

Maxey wasn’t done there. He raced back to block De’Anthony Melton’s buzzer-beater attempt on the other end, sealing one of the most thrilling finishes of the season.

The game started as a blowout in Philly’s favor. The 76ers stormed to a 30-10 lead in the first quarter, and by halftime, they were comfortably ahead 56-34.

Joel Embiid returned to the lineup and added 12 points, while Maxey led the team with 35, and Quentin Grimes contributed 12. Edgecombe chipped in 10 points, helping the Sixers build a commanding 24-point lead at one point. But they blew it.

Despite the huge deficit, the Warriors refused to fold… Without Stephen Curry, who didn’t even make the trip to Philly, Jimmy Butler, and losing Draymond Green early to injury, the Warriors mounted a furious comeback.

Pat Spencer scored 16 points. Gui Santos hit a key spinning layup late, while Melton helped fuel a 15-0 run that brought the Warriors back into contention.

At one point in the fourth quarter, Golden State even took a brief 98-94 lead, showing incredible fight despite their injury troubles.

But in the final moments, the 76ers proved their worth. The visiting team’s short-handed squad fell to 11-12, while the 76ers notched their 12th win of the season.

Curry missed his third game in a row and the seventh for the season.

Interestingly, coach Steve Kerr opted not to play Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga in the final quarter. It was essentially a Spencer-Melton show downtown.

Next up, Kerr’s troops battle in Cleveland on Saturday night, and the 76ers face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

