brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats & Box Score: Who’s Overperforming and Who’s Underperforming Tonight? (Dec 18)

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats & Box Score: Who’s Overperforming and Who’s Underperforming Tonight? (Dec 18)

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 18, 2025 | 10:21 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Phoenix Suns tonight in the Mortgage Matchup Center, trying to catch a break after losing their last two games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers, despite Stephen Curry pouring in 39 and 48 points, respectively.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Suns are also coming off two straight losses, losing by a franchise record 49 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, followed by a contentious matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, ending in a two-point loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Jimmy Butler III #1013165-80-06-71111004
Draymond Green #231552-61-40-03221107
Quentin Post #211372-92-71-27101012
Moses Moody #41331-41-40-04101001
Stephen Curry #30852-71-40-04220001
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Buddy Hield #71631-21-10-0001001-2
Gary Payton II #0200-00-00-0201000-5
Trayce Jackson-Davis #321900-00-00-01100006
Brandin Podziemski #21242-20-00-001110212
De’Anthony Melton #8921-30-20-00211006
Jonathan Kuminga #1721-30-00-03100111
Gui Santos #15562-22-20-01100002
Seth Curry #31DNP
Will Richard #3DNP
TEAM TOTAL5319-468-247-930139625

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns

PLAYERMINPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
STARTERS
Dillon Brooks #317208-164-60-0413102-12
Royce O’Neale #001752-51-20-021 0200-4
Mark Williams #15941-10-02-230 00117
Devin Booker #11621-70-20-012 1102-7
Collin Gillespie #121772-51-42-234 30102
BENCHMINPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPF+/-
Oso Ighodaro #111521-30-00-080 140 0-14
Jordan Goodwin #231342-60-30-030 000 2-9
Ryan Dunn #0800-20-10-001 100 12
Jamaree Bouyea #17820-10-12-211 010 00
Rasheer Fleming #20DNP
Nigel Hayes-Davis #21DNP
Khaman Maluach #10DNP
Nick Richards #2DNP
TEAM TOTAL4617-466-196-628109928

Top Stories

Did Zion Williamson Slide Into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs? Fact Checking the Viral Screenshot

Kevin Durant Confesses Greatest Business Regret That Ended Up Making Kobe Bryant $400 M

Unrivaled Owner Breanna Stewart Confirms Stance on Project B & Clearly Distinguishes the Two Leagues

Congratulations Pour In for WNBA HoF Sylvia Fowles After Reported Portland Fire Decision

Kevin Durant Places Himself On NBA GOAT List Alongside MJ, LeBron – Leaves Steph Curry Out

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved