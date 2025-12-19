Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats & Box Score: Who’s Overperforming and Who’s Underperforming Tonight? (Dec 18)

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Phoenix Suns tonight in the Mortgage Matchup Center, trying to catch a break after losing their last two games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers, despite Stephen Curry pouring in 39 and 48 points, respectively.

The Suns are also coming off two straight losses, losing by a franchise record 49 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, followed by a contentious matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, ending in a two-point loss.

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 13 16 5-8 0-0 6-7 1 1 1 1 0 0 4 Draymond Green #23 15 5 2-6 1-4 0-0 3 2 2 1 1 0 7 Quentin Post #21 13 7 2-9 2-7 1-2 7 1 0 1 0 1 2 Moses Moody #4 13 3 1-4 1-4 0-0 4 1 0 1 0 0 1 Stephen Curry #30 8 5 2-7 1-4 0-0 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Buddy Hield #7 16 3 1-2 1-1 0-0 0 0 1 0 0 1 -2 Gary Payton II #0 2 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 0 1 0 0 0 -5 Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 19 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 Brandin Podziemski #2 12 4 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 1 1 0 2 12 De’Anthony Melton #8 9 2 1-3 0-2 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 0 6 Jonathan Kuminga #1 7 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 1 0 0 1 1 1 Gui Santos #15 5 6 2-2 2-2 0-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Seth Curry #31 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Will Richard #3 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 53 19-46 8-24 7-9 30 13 9 6 2 5 –

Phoenix Suns