Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats & Box Score: Who’s Overperforming and Who’s Underperforming Tonight? (Dec 18)

The Golden State Warriors are facing off against the Phoenix Suns tonight in the Mortgage Matchup Center, trying to catch a break after losing their last two games to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Portland Trail Blazers, despite Stephen Curry pouring in 39 and 48 points, respectively.
The Suns are also coming off two straight losses, losing by a franchise record 49 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, followed by a contentious matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, ending in a two-point loss.
Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Jimmy Butler III #10
|13
|16
|5-8
|0-0
|6-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Draymond Green #23
|15
|5
|2-6
|1-4
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Quentin Post #21
|13
|7
|2-9
|2-7
|1-2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Moses Moody #4
|13
|3
|1-4
|1-4
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Stephen Curry #30
|8
|5
|2-7
|1-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|BENCH
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|Buddy Hield #7
|16
|3
|1-2
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|Gary Payton II #0
|2
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|Trayce Jackson-Davis #32
|19
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brandin Podziemski #2
|12
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|De’Anthony Melton #8
|9
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Jonathan Kuminga #1
|7
|2
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Gui Santos #15
|5
|6
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seth Curry #31
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Will Richard #3
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|TEAM TOTAL
|–
|53
|19-46
|8-24
|7-9
|30
|13
|9
|6
|2
|5
|–
Phoenix Suns
|PLAYER
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|STARTERS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Dillon Brooks #3
|17
|20
|8-16
|4-6
|0-0
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|-12
|Royce O’Neale #00
|17
|5
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|Mark Williams #15
|9
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|Devin Booker #1
|16
|2
|1-7
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-7
|Collin Gillespie #12
|17
|7
|2-5
|1-4
|2-2
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|BENCH
|MIN
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|REB
|AST
|TO
|STL
|BLK
|PF
|+/-
|Oso Ighodaro #11
|15
|2
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|8
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-14
|Jordan Goodwin #23
|13
|4
|2-6
|0-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-9
|Ryan Dunn #0
|8
|0
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jamaree Bouyea #17
|8
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rasheer Fleming #20
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Nigel Hayes-Davis #21
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Khaman Maluach #10
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Nick Richards #2
|DNP
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|TEAM TOTAL
|–
|46
|17-46
|6-19
|6-6
|28
|10
|9
|9
|2
|8
|–
