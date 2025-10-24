Warriors vs Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Possible Starting 5, Where to Watch & More on Friday’s NBA Game

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong start, showing clear signs they want to return to their championship form. Stephen Curry and Co. have won two straight games, including a thrilling overtime victory against Denver in their last matchup. Now, they’ll look to keep the momentum going and make it three in a row tonight. But to do that, the Dubs will have to get past a hungry Portland Trail Blazers squad still searching for their first win of the season.

Although Portland is still in the midst of a rebuild, the team showed flashes of promise in their season opener, leading Minnesota through three quarters before running out of steam late and falling by 4 points. The question now is whether they can pull off an upset against a red-hot Warriors squad. Fans will find out soon enough when the ball goes up tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Until then, here’s everything you need to know before tip-off.

Warriors vs Trail Blazers injury reports

The Dubs could be without a few of their key rotational players for tonight’s clash against Portland. That’s because their veteran center, Al Horford, is currently on the team’s injury list. While the former Celtics star did come off last night, he’s a game-day decision for tonight. Meanwhile, rookie forward Alex Toohey could also join Horford on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The 21-year-old also did not play against the Nuggets for the same reason and may not see the court tonight either. While both Toohey and are game day decisions, Golden State will certainly miss two of its key rotational players in Moses Moody and De’Anthony Melton. The Warriors’ shooting guard has been ruled out for tonight’s game due to a calf injury he suffered during the preseason.

Moody’s absence will be daunting for Dubs, as the 23-year-old has emerged as a real scoring threat coming off the bench. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the same time, Melton will also be hugely missed by the Dubs, as he would’ve given some more depth to the team, but will be on the bench due to a knee injury. However, it’s not just the Warriors who have been hard hit with injuries, as Portland also has a few players on their injury list.

via Imago Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Of course, the first name on the list is of their veteran point guard, Damian Lillard, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season after he suffered an Achilles injury during last season’s playoffs. But apart from Dame, the franchise will also be without the likes of Scoot Henderson. The 21-year-old guard will not be playing tonight due to a hamstring injury. He’ll be missed big time by the Trail Blazers as the young guard was one of the bright spots for the franchise in their rather lackluster 2024-25 season.

Henderson averaged 12.7 points along with 5.1 assists while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from the three. Lastly, the Trail Blazers will also be without Robert Williams III, who will be out of this game due to a knee injury, as per ESPN. This means that there’s a solid chance we might see some tweaks in both lineups, given the circumstances, before the game. So, why don’t we take a look at the probable starting fives of both teams before tip-off?

Warriors vs Trail Blazers predicted starting fives

So, with the Dubs playing the second leg of back-to-back games and the Portland Trail Blazers missing a few of their key players, will we be seeing some tweaked lineups tonight from both teams?

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors could start:

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Jimmy Butler PF Jonathan Kuminga C Draymond Green

Here’s how the Portland Trail Blazers could start:

Position Players PG Jrue Holiday SG Shaedon Sharpe SF Deni Avdija PF Toumani Camara C Donovan Clingan

So, that’s what the lineups for both teams could look like. However, you might be wondering now that you know who’s in and who’s out for the game, where can you catch the action live, right? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

When and where to watch the Warriors vs the Trail Blazers game?

Tonight, all eyes will be on the Warriors, especially Stephen Curry, after the veteran point guard put up an astonishing 42-point performance against Denver last night. So, where can you tune in to watch the four-time NBA champion live tonight?

Date: Friday, 24th October

When: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV

So, everything is set as we’re about to witness whether Stephen Curry and Co. can sustain their incredible start or not as they take on the Trail Blazers tonight.