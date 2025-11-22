brand-logo
Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/21) of 2025 NBA Cup

ByCaroline John

Nov 22, 2025 | 12:56 AM EST

Amid drama behind the scenes, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers for the NBA Cup group stage game at Chase Center. It was also a milestone anniversary for the franchise with team legends in attendance. Stephen Curry is back in the lineup with the hopes of overturning the two-game losing skid.

The Portland team is one that the Warriors already beat earlier this season. But that doesn’t guarantee anything easy. The Blazers also have redemption on their minds. After trailing the Warriors for most of the game, Portland turned it around in the last quarter. They beat the Warriors 123-127, improving to 7-9. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ losing streak continues before a home crowd and Bay Area icons.

Caleb Love’s Stats vs Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors

PLAYERPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
STARTERS
Jimmy Butler III#10205-150-010-11850212 34 0
Draymond Green#23114-112-61-257331434-3
Stephen Curry#303814-239-171-124300234-3
Moses Moody#4103-62-52-221201528-15
Will Richard#321-20-10-021000 29-4
BENCHPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
Trayce Jackson-Davis#3221-10-00-000000 03-3
Al Horford#2072-51-32-263121118-5
Quinten Post#2172-61-52-241130 417+7
Buddy Hield#700-10-10-010110 116+5
Gary Payton II#063-40-00-024100317-2
Brandin Podziemski#2205-92-58-1003130 120+3
Gui Santos#15DNP
Pat Spencer#61DNP
TEAM TOTAL12340-83 (48%)17-43 (40%)26-30 (87%)32291314425

Portland Trail Blazers

PLAYERPTSFG3PTFT REBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
STARTERS
Jerami Grant#950-80-45-642310 131-3
Toumani Camara#33207-114-62-271200534+6
Deni Avdija#8266-142-712-13614601 140+2
Donovan Clingan#23229-141-43-4104020327-2
Sidy Cissoko#9156-113-70-112310 423+7
BENCHPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMIN+/-
Kris Murray#2451-30-13-4324205170
Robert Williams III#3584-60-10-0112103121+4
Duop Reath#2600-00-00-00000022-3
Caleb Love#2269-206-142-275110338+4
Javonte Cooke#1800-10-10-000000020
Rayan Rupert#2100-00-00-030010 06+5
Yang Hansen#16DNP
Jrue Holiday#5DNP
Damian Lillard#0DNP
Shaedon Sharpe#17DNP
TEAM TOTAL12742-88 (48%)16-45 (36%)27-32 (84%)52322084

Warriors vs Trail Blazers: Game summary and key moments

After losing two games in Florida and the scrutiny surrounding Jonathan Kuminga’s ‘scapegoated’ situation, the Warriors need a pick-me-up. That was solved with the return of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Al Horford. Curry tweaked his ankle against the Spurs last week, and the other veterans needed rest on a back-to-back schedule.

This was also the 50th anniversary of the Warriors’ 1975 championship. Hall of Famer Rick Barry and other members of that team were at Chase Center to celebrate. Their presence wasn’t the lucky charm, though.

Curry had a great night with 38 points on a 14-of-23 shooting. Butler and Brandon Podziemski had 20 points. They kept the Warriors in the lead for most of the game by small margins. But Portland turned the tide in the fourth quarter.

Deni Avdija had a career night with 26 points and 14 assists, the highest in his five seasons, with an additional six rebounds. Caleb Love matched him with 26 points coming off the bench, and Donovan Clingan had a career-high 22 points.

The Blazers beat the Dubs in a road game for the first time since 2021. The Warriors were better at rebounding, but committed too many turnovers that cost 21 points.

Portland is now 2-1 in Cup play, while the Warriors are 1-2.

The Blazers head to Oklahoma City to play against the Thunder on Sunday. The Warriors get time off before meeting the Jazz on Monday.

