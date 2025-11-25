Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Stephen Curry & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/24) of 2025-26 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz return to California with an agenda they share with the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are on a three-game skid. One had to end tonight. The Jazz have lost to the Lakers twice already, one of them being in LA on LeBron James’ first game back. They aren’t going to underestimate another superstar player. The Warriors are experiencing the curse of mounting injuries, Draymond Green was considered questionable, and their bench is depleted. Against the odds, the shorthanded Warriors won 134-117, finally ending a losing streak. This is also the 10th straight time the Jazz has lost to the Warriors at home since 2020.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz

Golden State Warriors

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jimmy Butler III #10 29 18 8-11 0-0 2-3 6 7 0 1 0 1 +19 Quinten Post #21 28 9 3-8 1-5 2-2 4 5 1 1 1 2 +27 Stephen Curry #30 29 31 12-24 6-17 1-1 3 2 3 1 2 0 +4 Gary Payton II #0 21 9 4-8 1-2 0-0 6 8 0 1 0 3 -3 Moses Moody #4 29 15 6-17 3-12 0-0 6 0 0 2 0 2 +20 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Trayce Jackson-Davis #32 20 5 2-6 0-0 1-2 5 1 0 0 2 1 -7 Gui Santos #15 9 9 3-3 1-1 2-2 0 2 2 0 0 0 -14 Buddy Hield #7 23 20 8-13 4-8 0-0 5 4 2 1 0 1 0 Pat Spencer #61 13 3 1-2 0-1 1-2 2 1 1 0 0 1 +12 Brandin Podziemski #2 18 6 1-4 1-2 3-4 5 3 1 2 0 1 -2 Will Richard #3 22 9 3-7 2-4 1-2 6 1 0 2 0 2 +29 TEAM TOTAL – 134 51-103 (50%) 19-52 (37%) 13-18 (72%) 48 34 10 11 5 14 –

Utah Jazz

PLAYER MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Lauri Markkanen #23 33 17 6-19 1-5 4-5 6 4 2 0 0 0 -20 Jusuf Nurkic #30 24 8 4-6 0-0 0-0 9 2 3 0 1 3 -19 Svi Mykhailiuk #10 20 2 1-5 0-4 0-0 3 2 1 0 0 1 -22 Keyonte George #3 38 28 10-17 4-8 4-7 6 7 2 2 0 1 +1 Ace Bailey #19 29 21 8-15 3-8 2-2 3 2 2 1 1 0 -11 BENCH MIN PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF +/- Kyle Anderson #2 24 12 6-7 0-0 0-0 7 5 2 1 1 4 -1 Kyle Filipowski #22 16 11 4-8 1-2 2-4 8 2 0 0 1 0 +6 Brice Sensabaugh #28 19 16 7-13 2-4 0-0 1 1 0 1 1 2 -6 Isaiah Collier #8 21 2 1-4 0-0 0-0 3 3 2 2 1 2 -15 Walter Clayton Jr. #13 17 0 0-5 0-4 0-0 1 4 0 0 2 1 +2 Kevin Love #42 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Cody Williams #5 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – TEAM TOTAL – 117 47-99 (47%) 11-35 (31%) 12-18 (67%) 47 32 14 7 8 14 –

Warriors vs Jazz: Game summary and key moments

The Warriors and Jazz weren’t at their peaks when they met in the Chase Center tonight. The Jazz have squandered leads for three games. The Dubs are severely shorthanded right now. Apart from Jonathan Kuminga remaining sidelined, Draymond Green didn’t play tonight. The home team’s bench was scarce, but each one made up for the deficit.

Stephen Curry had 31 points, most of which came from six 3-pointers. Jimmy Butler had 18 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. Moses Moody aided it with 15 points. Buddy Hield’s shooting slump also ended with 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Jazz seemed to have improved from their previous mistakes, holding the Warriors down under 140, something they let the Lakers get away with. Yesterday, the Lakers had no answer to Keyonte George. Tonight, too, he was a powerhouse with 28 points.

With a limited rotation, every player in Golden State pulled out all the stops. The Dubs had more rebounds, assists, and steals, and their turnovers were down to 10.

Jazz’s second shot at ending the slump is on Friday when they host the Kings. The Warriors host Houston on Wednesday.