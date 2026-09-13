Warriors Would Be “First in Line” for $145M Star to Help Stephen Curry: Report

GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. described the Warriors’ front-office efforts this summer as “super aggressive.” Ultimately, though, those efforts came up empty as neither Giannis Antetokounmpo nor LeBron James walked through the door. With Stephen Curry still carrying much of the offensive burden, Golden State’s paths to another superstar appear limited. But one familiar connection could offer a fresh spark.

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An Olympic bond with Steve Kerr could not only reignite the fans but also give the franchise a new reason to dream. On the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, Tim Kawakami explained why Golden State could be ready to pounce if that opportunity ever opens up.

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“I think the Warriors like him too much, if you ask me. But they love him. Steve loves him. Booker loved playing for Steve,” Kawakami said. “If that plays out in a poor way, they’ve traded every draft pick. How do they get draft picks back? How do they restart? I know the Warriors would be first in line saying, ‘We got three first-round picks we can give you.'”

Devin Booker as a player who would fit almost perfectly beside Steph. The Phoenix Suns guard has already established himself as one of the league’s premier scorers, and his ability to create offense from the perimeter would give Golden State another reliable option when defenses load up on Stephen Curry.

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The biggest obstacle, however, is not the Warriors’ willingness to make an offer. It is Phoenix’s willingness to listen.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has repeatedly made it clear that he does not intend to trade D-Book. Phoenix has built its identity around the five-time All-Star, and the franchise has little reason to move him unless the situation changes dramatically. It was last year in July that Booker agreed to a two-year, $145 million maximum extension with the Suns.

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D-Book’s own connection to Phoenix makes that possibility even harder to imagine.

Suns insider Gerald Bourguet reported in 2024, “As a student of the game and its history, Booker understands the value of sticking with one franchise for his entire career, following in the footsteps of guys like his idol Kobe Bryant.”

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Booker has spent his entire NBA career in Phoenix. As he enters his 12th season, he has become more than just the team’s best player. That connection also mirrors something Stephen Curry has built in the Bay Area.

“So I know he holds a special place in everybody’s heart here in the Bay. And I feel a similar type of love in Phoenix. It’s something special. It’s kind of hard to explain, but there’s a different type of love that comes with it. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

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Still, NBA history shows that loyalty does not always guarantee permanence. Franchise pillars have been traded before. That is where Golden State’s interest becomes intriguing. Booker would bring far more than a recognizable name.

Booker would bring far more than a recognizable name. He has averaged 24.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game over his career while shooting 46.3% from the field. His scoring versatility would complement Stephen Curry rather than duplicate him. Booker can operate with the ball, attack mismatches and create his own shot when an offense breaks down. There is also an obvious connection with Steve Kerr.

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Booker played under Kerr with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the Suns star earned praise for his two-way impact. Kerr even called Booker the “unsung MVP” of the American team. That experience could make a potential reunion especially appealing to Golden State. Yet the Warriors would need more than interest.

For now, that remains a long shot. Booker has every reason to stay, Phoenix has every reason to keep him. But if that stance ever changes, Golden State could have a compelling pitch. Stephen Curry needs another star who can shoulder the offense, and Booker has already shown he can thrive alongside an elite playmaker and under Kerr.