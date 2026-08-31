Golf Maniac Luka Doncic Sends Message to Scottie Scheffler After His FedEx Cup Win, Surpassing Tiger Woods

Golf has long fascinated the NBA’s biggest stars. Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, and Stephen Curry helped build that bridge, and LeBron James joined them last summer. Now, Luka Doncic has caught the bug, inspired by Austin Reaves and Bron. But Luka’s passion goes far beyond swinging clubs. He follows golf religiously, and Scottie Scheffler’s latest FedEx Cup triumph hit him hard, prompting a heartfelt message.

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Right after Scheffler’s second time winning the FedEx Cup, the Slovenian star took to his Instagram Story. He shared a post by the PGA Tour glorifying the 30-year-old golf icon and captioned: “@scottie.scheffler👏.”

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As the New Jersey native unlocked his latest achievements, he joined legend Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players to win the FedEx Cup multiple times. Therefore, the NBA’s golf maniac, of course, wasn’t the only one celebrating Scheffler’s win. Tiger Woods himself took to his X handle to congratulate the star.

“Three wins, five runner-ups and finishing the season No. 1. Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie,” he wrote.

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Moreover, Scheffler added $10 million to his haul, taking his career earnings to $130,390,661 and moving past Tiger Woods’ $120,999,166. Woods last collected official prize money at the 2024 Masters.

Scottie Scheffler stood at $57.6 million afterward, but gained $72.7 million across the next two years. At the same time, his 2026 season topped his 2024 earnings record, crossing $30 million. He also dominated nearly every major statistical category.

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Well, Scottie’s golfing peak could undoubtedly motivate Luka Doncic!

Luka Doncic’s golf obsession

During an interview with Golf Channel at The Open Championship, Luka Doncic opened up about his growing love for golf. He pointed to both LeBron James and Austin Reaves as key influences. When asked who first sparked his interest, the 27-year-old gave credit to both Lakers stars.

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He also shared how their influence gradually turned golf from a casual interest into something he now enjoys every day. “Yeah, he’s a plus-two. He’s okay. But I just went to Topgolf once,” Luka shared. “And then I just started playing. For me, it’s very relaxing, and that’s where I started. Obviously, Austin and LeBron were playing, so that helped me.”

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Well, what began as a trip to Topgolf soon became a full-blown obsession for the Los Angeles Lakers star. He quickly developed a deep love for the sport. Now, he wants to pick up a club every day. “It’s very addicting. Now I want to play it every day. There’s a lot of times I do 36 holes, so it’s eight hours,” he admitted.

When players pick golf, people often say that their retirement is near. However, Luka Doncic is shifting that narrative. His gesture toward Scottie Scheffler is just another example of his newfound love.