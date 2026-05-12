“Gone Way too Soon”: Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum Join NBA Community In Mourning After Brandon Clarke’s Sudden Passing

Brandon Clarke’s sudden passing at the age of 29 sent shockwaves throughout the NBA on Tuesday, as players, teams, and fans struggled to process the heartbreaking loss of one of the league’s most respected teammates.

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The Memphis Grizzlies forward spent all seven seasons of his NBA career in Memphis after being selected 21st overall in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga. While Clarke built a reputation as one of basketball’s most efficient frontcourt players, those closest to him consistently described him as an even better person off the court.

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“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life,” Priority Sports wrote announcing his demise.

“Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life. It’s just impossible to put into words how much he’ll be missed. We love you, BC.”

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The Grizzlies shared a similar message in their official statement, calling Clarke “an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten.”

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Since arriving in Memphis in 2019, Clarke became one of the NBA’s most efficient frontcourt players and an important part of the Grizzlies’ rise around Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. He earned NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2020, played 309 career games, and finished with one of the highest field-goal percentages in franchise history.

Clarke’s final season was heavily impacted by injuries. He appeared in only two games during the 2025-26 campaign while continuing to recover from serious knee issues, including a high-grade PCL sprain. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the cause of death, but the news immediately stunned players and fans across the basketball world.

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Ja Morant, NBA Stars React to Brandon Clarke’s Passing

Ja Morant’s reaction especially hit hard for Grizzlies fans. Clarke had spent his entire NBA career alongside Morant in Memphis, and the two developed a close friendship throughout the franchise’s rise in the Western Conference. Morant shared multiple photos of Clarke on his Instagram story alongside the heartbreaking caption, “gone way too soon 💔.” The post quickly spread across social media as fans mourned one of the most beloved players in the organization. “Check on yours. Bring em closer. Don’t push em away.” He wrote further.

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Clarke was respected across the NBA as both a player and a person. Priority Sports called him the “gentlest soul,” and how fellow teammates, professionals, and others have reacted shows exactly why that is true.

One of the most heartfelt messages came from teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. “Rip brother🕊️ you will be missed. Gone too soon 💔💔,” he wrote. Clarke and Pippen have shared the same roster across multiple seasons. In fact, they even experienced injuries together. In January 2026, the Grizzlies reported that the two would miss 4 to 6 weeks because of injuries. As a teammate, Pippen speaks from within the locker room and not as a general NBA voice.

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Kendrick Perkins reacted to the news by replying to an X post by Shams Charania. “Damn! This Hurts my Heart! Rest In Paradise Brandon Clarke 🙏🏾,” he wrote. The former NBA professional and media voice reacted to the fellow frontcourt player’s death with a heartfelt message.

Fans and professionals alike have long seen Perkins as a commentator on player issues and grief. So, his message about Brandon Clarke’s nature adds a lot of weight to the sentiments expressing how deeply sorrowful the NBA world feels. Echoing similar sentiments is another veteran, Patrick Beverley, who wrote, “Man 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 up to Brandon Clarke family. NBA is a brother hood 🙏🏾🙏🏾 damn.”

While these veterans shared heartfelt messages, some others didn’t have to rely on words. They used emojis to express their emotions. Chris Paul, Donovan Mitchell, and Jayson Tatum all shared posts about Brandon Clarke’s death on their Instagram stories. While Paul used “🙏🏾🕊️,” Mitchell relied on “🙏🏾🕊️” and Tatum went with “🙏🏾🙏🏾”

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Bradley Beal is another established star who shared a peer-to-peer tribute. “Damn man. RIP B CLARKE,” Beal wrote. Beal is a current All-Star-caliber player. The 32-year-old was drafted in 2012 and currently plays for the LA Clippers.

Besides individuals, team accounts also expressed their sorrow for the loss. Both the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers shared X posts. “Sending our condolences to Brandon Clarke’s family, friends, and the entire @memgrizz organization,” the Golden State Warriors wrote in reply to the Grizzlies’ statement, while the Philadelphia 76ers said, “Sending our condolences to the Clarke family and the entire Memphis Grizzlies organization. ❤️💙”

The overwhelming wave of tributes revealed how deeply Brandon Clarke impacted the people around him. Beyond the dunks, efficiency, and highlights, teammates and friends consistently remembered him for his kindness, positivity, and support for others. For Memphis and the broader NBA community, this loss feels far bigger than basketball.