Goodbye to Myles Turner – TJ McConnell Gives Reality Check to Pacers in Tyrese Haliburton’s Absence

For more than one occasion, it seemed the Indiana Pacers would be toppled in the postseason. They still found something. It seemed miraculous, but under it was a strong belief. The Pacers didn’t chase the narrative of escaping from death. The team willed itself together the most in those moments. That produced iconic moments. Coming back from down seven in the final minute against the Bucks or even the series against the Knicks.

The only sad part. It ended in devastation. The Pacers saw Tyrese Haliburton aggravate his injury, keeping him out of the coming season. They lost Myles Turner, who left for the Bucks after a painful Game 7 loss in the NBA Finals. Just when the team seemed the most united, the pieces began to fall. However, T.J. McConnell has become used to the noise.

Having spent six seasons in Indy, he’s used to the dialogue around the league. “It’s the same b——t we’ve always dealt with in Indy — and it’s the same exact thing we’ve had to hear so many times over the last year,” he said about the team. But what stood out about the Pacers is their unyielding spirit.

The city saw the spark, so did the players. T.J. McConnell, for one, is a believer. He is confident that the Pacers can rise again. And even with all the adversity, he has a message for the passionate Indiana fanbase.

“You’d think people would learn by now, but: We’re actually not done. And I guess that’s my message to any Pacers fans reading this. I have no idea what the future holds. Getting over Game 7 will be tough. Replacing Myles will be tough. Playing without Tyrese will be … whatever is tougher than tough. But you know that feeling we all started to have as the playoffs went on — how there’s just something about this team? Man, I promise you: That feeling was real,” he wrote on Player’s Tribune.

And as he poured his heart out, the underlying tone never changed. T.J. McConnell knows winning in this league is extremely difficult. But when it comes to Indiana, he is not leaving out any hope. “Maybe they underestimated Indiana one more time,” he wrote to end his letter.

And well, Indy isn’t done.

A halt in the Pacers’ championship window

After a season where they made the Finals after 25 years, the Pacers aren’t positioned to reach those heights again, at least next season. Myles Turner spent his entire career in Indiana and mastered his role. He won’t be available anymore. Additionally, the toughest obstacle is to find a way to win without Tyrese Haliburton.

The lively point guard is the heartbeat of the electric Indiana offense. T.J. McConnell can provide them with the same burst and energy. But orchestrating the perfect offense requires a spotless mastermind. Hali knew every tick and tell about his teammates.

So with such absences, McConnell addressed what the conversation is going to be. The Pacers’ title window is thin. Finding a way to compete without their successful two-man action is another hindrance. But there’s no substitute for “vibes”. McConnell believes that’s what the Indiana Pacers have.

“I can’t help but think of how so much of what we’ve built here with the Pacers, it’s based on this low-profile, no-ego, almost anonymous vibe… I’m not sure if that vibe is why we’ve been successful — but I do think it’s part of it,” he wrote.

The big word is ‘sacrifice’. The Pacers are unlike any other team in the NBA. Haliburton doesn’t have to be the star every night. There’s no league-wide blueprint they follow. It’s a group of individuals motivated to do their best for each other. That’s how they surpassed their limitations during the playoffs.

So it might be a longer wait to get back. However, after such a run, Indy isn’t going to stay quiet. They want to roar, and T.J. McConnell wants to ensure the fans too, feel the same way as the players. Their success isn’t a fluke. It’s very real, and they aren’t done chasing more.