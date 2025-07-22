brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Goodbye to $7M – Marcus Smart Makes Tough Decision Ahead of Lakers Move

ByPranav Kotai

Jul 21, 2025 | 10:06 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

So far, there has been no superstar signing from the Lakers. The decision is mindful since they are building with future cap space in mind. That’s why the additions so far have been on a cap-friendly budget. Whether it’s Luka Doncic’s magic of recruitment or Rob Pelinka’s negotiation skills, the squad has some additions. In fact, the latest player, Marcus Smart, had to go through additional hoops to complete his move to the Purple and Gold franchise. Let’s find out about his sacrifice.

As per Brett Siegel, “Marcus Smart, who was set to make $21.58M this season with the Wizards, is giving up just south of $7 million in his buyout agreement to join the Lakers, team sources told @ClutchPoints . Smart will be on the books in LA for $5.1M this season with a player option for 26-27.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Marcus Smart's $7M sacrifice—Is this the dedication the Lakers need to reclaim their glory?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved