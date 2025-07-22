Goodbye to $7M – Marcus Smart Makes Tough Decision Ahead of Lakers Move

So far, there has been no superstar signing from the Lakers. The decision is mindful since they are building with future cap space in mind. That’s why the additions so far have been on a cap-friendly budget. Whether it’s Luka Doncic’s magic of recruitment or Rob Pelinka’s negotiation skills, the squad has some additions. In fact, the latest player, Marcus Smart, had to go through additional hoops to complete his move to the Purple and Gold franchise. Let’s find out about his sacrifice.

As per Brett Siegel, “Marcus Smart, who was set to make $21.58M this season with the Wizards, is giving up just south of $7 million in his buyout agreement to join the Lakers, team sources told @ClutchPoints . Smart will be on the books in LA for $5.1M this season with a player option for 26-27.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…