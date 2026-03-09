“Got Banned”: American Rapper’s Manager Escorted From Lakers-Knicks for Heckling Jaxson Hayes

The high-stakes atmosphere of Crypto.com Arena boiled over into the front rows on Sunday night. As it happens in one of the biggest NBA venues, the celebrity attendance list featured Freddie Gibbs. The guy behind “Something to rap about” though found himself without company as his fellow Knicks fan was shooed out of the arena for making an enemy out of Jaxson Hayes. That meant his buddy didn’t have to see the Lakers beat the Knicks 110-97.

The rapper was at Sunday night’s game with Ben “Lambo” Lambert. While he calls himself a content creator on his page, social media also identified Lambert as the longtime manager and associate of the Grammy-nominated rapper. While at the game, the duo were up to some antics on Gibbs’ Instagram Stories after which only Lambert was forcibly removed from the arena.

In one of the posts where Lambo was the loudest, Gibbs showed Hayes at the free throw line and his jersey was untucked. In that video, Lambo coud be heard yelling a series of personal insults at the Lakers center.

While the manager was being escorted out by MSG security, Gibbs took to Instagram to document the ejection, launching a verbal assault of his own against the 7-foot big man. “Tuck your jersey in punk. You average two points a game and you’re 7’5″. Trash, trash, trash,” Lambert is heard in Gibbs’ posts.

While his friend was yelling at the player, ​the rapper turned the camera on himself to to take shots at Hayes’ recent legal troubles. “First of all let me tell you something boy, don’t be acting tough. You already have a lawsuit from a mascot. Come over here and you’ll have another lawsuit, punk.”

Things seemingly escalated unseen. In the next post, Gibbs showed the empty seat next to him confirming his manager’s removal to his millions of followers. Gibbs concluded the digital tirade by stating, “They just put the [Lambo] out the game for talking s— to Jaxson Hayes.” His caption in that post said the Lakers didn’t just stop at ejecting Lambert. “[Lambo] got banned from Staples Center [the former name of Crypt.com Arena],” he wrote.

Despite the distraction in the stands, Hayes remained on the floor. Though the interaction clearly rattled the Lakers’ bench as officials addressed the heckling with a stern response.

Jaxson Hayes’ past continues to haunt him

The Lakers are now going to rely on Jaxson Hayes more as Deandre Ayton is sidelined for the foreseeable future. That made him a sitting duck to the rage-baiting celebrity Knicks fans who are diehard supporters of Karl-Anthony Towns. ​The ejection of Ben “Lambo” Lambert is the latest chapter in his history as a notorious and vocal supporter of the New York Knicks.

Known for their courtside intensity, Gibbs and Lambo are frequently at Madison Square Garden engaging in psychological warfare with opposing players while cheering on their team. Ironically, his daughter, Irie is a Lakers fan and was at the game in a Lakers #8 Kobe Bryant jersey. Gibbs joked Irie and Lambert were ‘beefing’ the entire time.

Gibbs was also taking digs at Rui Hachimura on his page. However, their target on Sunday, Jaxson Hayes, brought a specific set of baggage to the confrontation.

The heckling duo referenced the lawsuit against Hayes following he Lakers’ game in Washington against the Wizards. In a pre-game routine, Hayes shoved the Wizards mascot, G-Wiz. He was suspended for one game for that act and apologized for his actions. However, the person behind the mascot has filed a lawsuit against him.

The young center now faces more usage in the Lakers’ rotation during a very crucial stretch. He’s about to face more such situations where he’s going to be the focus of negative attention. He looked non-reactive in Gibbs’ videos but someone on the Lakers’ side clearly felt they crossed the line to have them escorted out.

As for the two Knicks fans, Lambert caught the end of the game and called it a “Horrible loss” on his Instagram. To add to his woes, Freddie Gibbs turned on him and publicly mocked him for getting ejected and banned. Just another day in a Knicks’ fan’s life.