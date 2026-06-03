“Got My Joy Back”: Darius Garland Takes Aim at Cavs’ System as Lonzo Ball Joins Criticism of Cleveland’s Playoff Run

Darius Garland doesn’t sound convinced the Cleveland Cavaliers were ever on a championship track after their trade-deadline shakeup. Appearing on Lonzo Ball’s Ball in the Family podcast, the newly acquired Los Angeles Clippers guard reflected on Cleveland’s roster overhaul following the Cavaliers’ Eastern Conference Finals sweep.

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Garland, who spent months trying to adapt through lingering toe issues before being moved, suggested the team’s system never fully clicked the way outsiders assumed it would. But now that the trade has happened, he made it clear that escaping the situation in Cleveland resurrected his basketball career.

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“Man, it’s been great, bro,” Garland confessed when asked about adjusting to life in LA. “Coming to a system where I can actually be me. Had the ball in my hand for majority of the game and actually like have control and pace of the game and just be like a second coach out there literally. So it was really good. It was fun while I was out there playing for sure. I had to, got my joy back.”

The contrast he was drawing was pointed. In Cleveland, the system asked Garland to shrink. He was pushed off the ball, asked to operate in Donovan Mitchell’s shadow, and ultimately treated as expendable when Harden became available.

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In Los Angeles, playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, who commands space differently than Mitchell, Garland was handed the keys again. The joy he described wasn’t just personal relief. It was a direct indictment of how Cleveland chose to use him.

As the two former Cleveland guards revisited the franchise’s dramatic roster shakeup on the ‘Ball in the Family’ podcast, the conversation quickly shifted from playoff disappointment to something deeper: whether the Cavaliers ever gave themselves the best chance to contend after tearing apart a group that had spent months building chemistry. For Ball, the answer seemed obvious.

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Before launching into his critique, he posed a simple question that cut straight to the heart of Cleveland’s gamble.

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“Has anybody ever won switching the team midway?”

It wasn’t rhetorical. Ball answered it himself, and his verdict was damning.

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“So, if you were trying to win a championship, I don’t think that was a path that you should have took personally,” Ball said. “You ask me, I think we would have went farther. But that’s just me. I’m always going to bet on myself.”

Ball then cataloged exactly what Cleveland threw away in pursuit of James Harden, not in abstract terms, but in concrete observations from watching the playoff run unfold.

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“I feel like we had a better team. I feel like even watching the last series, I’m like, ‘Y’all traded people that you’re not even using.’ And then you push [Jaylon] Tyson to the bench when he was killing all year. Qwan [Nae’Qwan Tomlin] didn’t see the light of day. He’s the energy guy. It’s just like things that I’ve seen throughout the year, I didn’t see at all in the playoffs. And to me, it’s gonna be hard to win when you don’t have no identity.”

Ball’s criticism wasn’t met with any pushback from Garland. If anything, it opened the door for an even more revealing admission from the former Cavaliers guard.

Moments before reflecting on how a fresh start with the Los Angeles Clippers helped him rediscover his confidence, Garland acknowledged that Cleveland’s playoff unraveling was difficult to stomach from afar.

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“I’m with Zo, man,” Garland said. “It was low-key tough to watch. I mean, I didn’t watch a lot. But when I did tune in, it was it was kind of tough. Especially like seeing how we was playing early on in the year, right? … It’s such a total literally a 180, right? Like something totally different on the court, but it is what it is.”

Both players’ criticisms carry particular weight because neither is simply venting about being traded. Ball acknowledged Cleveland thought it was making the right call.

Garland didn’t dispute that the Harden move had logic behind it. What they’re challenging is something more fundamental: the assumption that upgrading individual talent is worth destroying the collective identity that made the team dangerous in the first place.

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For DG, the disappointment wasn’t rooted in regret over being traded. The Cavs that stormed through the early months of the season barely resembled the version that took the floor when the pressure was highest.

And that disconnect traces back to the decision that reshaped both organizations in an instant – the blockbuster, multi-player trade deadline deal that sent Cleveland’s season down a dramatically different path while simultaneously altering the futures of Garland, Ball, and everyone involved.

The James Harden trade is blamed for the collapse of Cleveland’s Identity

The underlying catalyst for Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball’s lingering bitterness was the 2026 NBA trade deadline. With almost no buildup, James Harden abruptly demanded a trade out of LA for his championship ambitions.

Because of Cleveland’s consistent concerns about Garland’s persistent foot injuries, they engineered a win-now swap to acquire the 36-year-old former MVP. As the Cavs remained over the second apron, they sent Lonzo Ball and his $10 million salary to Utah at the deadline to create the cap space for The Beard.

So Ball and Garland had to watch from Utah and LA, respectively, as Harden’s postseason struggles manifested. His turnover problem became a glaring issue that carried them through the Raptors and Pistons but led to a historic collapse against the Knicks. To Darius, that shouldn’t have happened to the team he knew. But it hasn’t been the same team since the trade deadline.

It can be said that getting Harden to pair up with Mitchell accelerated Cleveland’s championship timeline. While the Cavaliers initially accomplished their baseline goal by leaning on Harden to defeat the Detroit Pistons and return to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018, the tactical experiment ended in utter disaster.

As Ball said, Cleveland’s identity completely disintegrated under the weight of an uninspired, slow-tempo offense. Kenny Atkinson’s weird reliance on analytics to claim ‘they won’ when they’re literally losing on the floor was head-scratching.

Harden wasn’t close to his All-Star production, but the team was worse without him, relying on Dennis Schroder, who wasn’t adequately integrated into the existing system after the trade deadline. Again, Zo might be right that benching the seasoned Cavs players for the new acquisitions was damaging.

The result of their observations was an embarrassing four-game sweep at the hands of Jalen Brunson’s scoring force and the New York Knicks blatant exploitation of Harden’s turnover problem.

Meanwhile, Garland enjoyed an incredibly efficient individual renaissance under Ty Lue in Los Angeles, averaging 19.9 points and 6.4 assists across 19 regular-season appearances, just being himself.

Although the Clippers ultimately fell short against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, Garland’s performance validated his claim that he can still be an elite, pace-controlling lead guard when allowed to play the way he wants. How that works out in a full season remains to be seen.