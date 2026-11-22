The Milwaukee Bucks were eyeing a potential second victory this season, and they could have gotten it done. The score was 130-129 in favor of the 76ers. With only 4.8 seconds remaining in the final quarter, Joel Embiid received a pass from LeBron James and, while trying to run down the clock, clearly stepped out of bounds. The result?

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No violation was called. The Bucks didn’t have a challenge left, so Embiid was able to get away with the major error without paying the price for it. The internet was furious, and even an ex-NBA seven-time All-Star joined the fans, taking a dig at Embiid.

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“He couldn’t stop,” said Joe Johnson laughingly while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on an episode of the Nightcap podcast. “You know them knees he got, he ain’t got no deceleration on them knees, man.”

The comment came after Sharpe highlighted the obvious oversight made by the referees, saying, “I’m looking at it from my TV, I ain’t there. I watch it on TV. I said that ‘man took out of bounds’; that man took like 2-3 steps out of bounds, and he got a size 18-19.”

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The situation was crucial to the Bucks’ chances of winning. The 76ers were ahead by only four points when rookie Brayden Burries scored a three-pointer to cut the lead to 130-129.

To reorganize their offense, the 76ers called a timeout. When it was over, LeBron James had the ball, and apparently, all eyes were on him. However, he decided to pass the ball to Joel Embiid, who was on the other side of the court with only 4.8 seconds left on the clock.

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Tyler Herro’s job, in this situation, was to simply foul Embiid in hopes of stopping the clock and regaining possession later on. He’d already given a career-best performance of 50 points; now he just had to save his team from the jaws of defeat.

Unfortunately, the referees had no easy way of knowing that Embiid stepped out of bounds. They were all situated on the other side of the court when the error was made. The Bucks bench saw it all, but having no challenges left meant there was no way out. Herro decided to go ahead and foul Embiid in the game’s final seconds.

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Afterwards, Joel Embiid made both of his free throws, bringing the score to 132-129. With only 1.5 seconds left, Herro regained possession of the ball and hit a three-pointer that would have tied the game. Alas, a review showed that the ball was still touching his fingertips when the buzzer went off.

Thus, the Bucks lost what they should have had a chance to win. However, Tyler Herro didn’t hold it against the referees. “Well, Embiid, he did step out of bounds,” he said after the game.

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“But for ref, it is a tough play. ‘Cause the ball was being taken out on the other side of the court. For him to see that, you’ve got to have a ref on that baseline. So it was a tough call, a tough play to see as a ref. So, I get that one.”

Rookie Brayden Burries also had a big hand in the Bucks’ performance, scoring 26 points in 26 minutes on the floor. He also forgave the officials, saying that they’re “humans” who can miss calls now and then. It just would have been a better night for the Bucks if the call wasn’t such a crucial one.