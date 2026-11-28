Before Stephon Castle’s biggest shot of the season, he gave the ball away eight times in a win over the Clippers. A night that proved that Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs need to fix their decision-making. On Friday against the Lakers, he gave it away six more times, then buried the dagger three.

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Shannon Sharpe watched both sides of that, and he is more concerned about the turnovers than the shot. Sharpe broke down the game on Nightcap.

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“Castle’s got to do a better job of taking care of the ball,” he said on Nightcap. “That’s what got them in trouble last year: turnovers. That’s what cost them games, especially in clutch time.”

“They’re down one, get a chance to take the lead, and what does Wemby do? Wemby throws the ball ahead up. Castle’s not looking,” he added. “The ball hits him in the back… I mean, you can’t make those kinds of mistakes.”

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The game gave him plenty to point at. Castle scored 26 points, and Victor Wembanyama added 25 points and 16 rebounds as the Spurs rallied for a 99-96 win over the Lakers, advancing to the NBA Cup quarterfinals. San Antonio came back from a 20-point second-quarter deficit, and Castle also had six of the Spurs’ 19 turnovers. The late miscues Sharpe described came as the Spurs survived a pair of regrettable turnovers in the closing seconds before Castle’s corner three with 43.4 seconds left sealed it.

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Sharpe’s warning has a record behind it. In last season’s Western Conference finals, Castle had up 20 turnovers over the first two games against Oklahoma City, which ESPN said was the most in a two-game span in the postseason since at least 1977.

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The Spurs’ star does not seem worried. Wembanyama praised the guard’s approach, saying:

“He’s a mad dog defensively… It’s great to have him… I hope we spend our whole careers together.”

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That was a public vote of confidence in a teammate whose mistakes are being picked apart, and it is consistent with how the team talks about him. Coach Mitch Johnson has said the same.

“[Castle] is built for the moment, he wants the moment, and he attacks the moment,” Johnson said.

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The Spurs’ belief rests on more than one night, since Wembanyama, Castle, De’Aaron Fox and most of the rotation advanced to the Finals together last season. Castle, the 2025 Rookie of the Year, is also the main ball handler on a team that now sits at 16-4, tied for the league’s best record.

The next test is close. The Spurs visit Dallas in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, where the Mavericks will likely apply the kind of pressure that has created trouble before.

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If Castle cuts the turnovers, Wembanyama’s wish to play beside him for a career will look like a safe bet. If not, Sharpe’s warning will keep coming up, and Victor Wembanyama’s trust in his running mate will be tested in the moments Sharpe described.