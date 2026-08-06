“Got to Be Able to Sacrifice”: Jaylen Brown Sets the Tone for 76ers Leadership Alongside LeBron James

Just weeks ago, Kevin Durant compared this same 76ers starting five to the 73-win Warriors team he joined in 2016. The group found its rhythm after working out their issues before winning it all. Philadelphia has an even bigger cast than the Warriors, and Jaylen Brown just told the world how he plans to avoid the ego problems that have dominated the news since.

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Brown gave his take on how the Sixers would sort out leadership among Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and himself.

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“It doesn’t have to be anybody’s team,” Brown said at his introductory presser. “It just needs to be based in respect and work,” Brown said. “I want to earn everybody’s respect and trust, which takes time. Obviously, there’s a lot of guys with talents, egos, but to win, you’ve got to be able to sacrifice. You’ve got to have trust and communication.”

“I want to come in transparent,” he continued. “I want to come in with my agenda on the table. Look, this is what I’m here to do. This is what I want to do. I want to win. We’ve got to figure out how to respectfully move around each other. But it takes a level of time to develop and earn respect from each other.”

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Jaylen Brown then shared what he expects to gain from sharing a locker room with James for the first time. “I’m looking forward to learning from LeBron. Even everything that he’s endured during his career, on and off the floor. One of my favorite things to do is learn. I can’t wait to just soak up as much information as I can and apply it to myself.”

Brown’s comments come as the organization tries to manage expectations around a roster. Durant’s comparison to the Warriors drew criticism from two of his old teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who both pushed back on the idea that Philadelphia’s group already rivals what Golden State built.

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Head coach Nick Nurse’s take was similar to Brown’s when discussing how the team will actually come together. “Championship teams have a lot of similar characteristics. And the first thing is, we need to get to work.”

Team president Mike Gansey shared the same sentiment when addressing skepticism about the roster’s fit. “I’d rather have the talent and kind of figure it out,” Gansey said, noting that Embiid, Maxey, James and Brown all had to carry heavy offensive loads on their previous teams and will now need time to figure out how those roles overlap.