“Gotta Execute on the Court”: Brian Windhorst on Luka Doncic’s Leadership as Slovenia Trip Plans Emerge

Not long ago, the LA Lakers witnessed the passing of the torch. After years of being led by one of basketball’s greatest veterans, the franchise entered a new era with a younger superstar expected to shape both its culture and championship ambitions. That transition is already taking shape this offseason. With Luka Doncic now established as the face of the Lakers, the six-time All-NBA guard is taking on leadership responsibilities away from the court by hosting the entire roster in his home country before training camp.

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According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic has invited every Lakers player to Slovenia for a four-day minicamp in August.

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“Luka Doncic is hosting the entire Los Angeles Lakers roster in Slovenia for a four-day minicamp in August, a source close to the Lakers told ESPN. The itinerary will include workouts, golf and some Ljubljana tourism and bonding ahead of training camp.”

The minicamp comes at a pivotal moment for a Lakers team featuring several new faces. Beyond basketball workouts, the trip is reportedly designed to strengthen relationships before the start of training camp while giving teammates a glimpse into Doncic’s life away from the NBA.

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ESPN insider Brian Windhorst praised the initiative on the Sedano and Kap show, noting that it reflects the type of leadership teams often hope to see from their franchise player.

“I like the idea of getting to know a player’s background,” Windhorst said on the Sedano and Kap Morning Show, recalling that Doncic had organized similar gatherings during his Dallas tenure, including a stop in Madrid, where he developed into a professional with Real Madrid before entering the NBA. “It’s not the first time he’s done this sort of group stuff… I think it’s cool to get the team off on the right foot.”

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Still, Windhorst emphasized that chemistry-building can only go so far if it doesn’t translate into wins once the season begins. “At the end of the day, you’ve still got to execute on the court. It’s not worth nothing, but it’s only worth what you back it up with when you’re playing.”

The move has drawn praise across the league, with many viewing it as another sign that Doncic has embraced his role as the Lakers’ new cornerstone.

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McMenamin also reported that the Lakers’ offseason has been built around Doncic’s vision. While he didn’t handpick every acquisition, the organization sought his input on several roster decisions, including its pursuit of a rim-running center and the retention of Austin Reaves. Those reports show just how influential the Slovenian star has become inside the franchise.