Grayson Allen Injury Update: Heads to Locker Room vs Pacers

The Phoenix Suns were rolling early against the Indiana Pacers tonight, when the energy inside the arena suddenly shifted. Grayson Allen, the Suns’ sharpshooting forward, bumped his knee against Pacers center Jay Huff and looked hobbled, worrying fans.

What Happened to Grayson Allen?

Allen was subbed out of the game with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter, citing a leg injury, and was soon taken to the locker room by a Suns staffer. On the court, Jordan Goodwin initially replaced Allen, with Collin Gillespie starting the second half as the Suns opted for a smaller lineup.

This is an unfortunate setback for Allen, who has been a solid piece for the Phoenix Suns to start the season. He’s shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc, and just two games ago, he logged a career-high 42 points against the New Orleans Pelicans, landing 10 threes and breaking the Suns franchise record for most triples in a single game.

After the game, Allen spoke to the support he received from Suns fans, saying, “It’s awesome, it’s surreal, and it makes it a lot of fun to go out there and play home games when this fan base has been so supportive of me over the last three years… The first year here, this was the place where I’d never seen so many of my own jerseys out of all the other places I’ve been in the league, so it’s been really, really cool to see, and also I just love the fans that we have here.”

Grayson Allen’s Injury Details & Status Update

After halftime, the team released an update on Allen’s status. The Suns diagnosed him with a right leg contusion and confirmed that he wouldn’t be returning to tonight’s game. The severity of the injury is not yet known, but Allen’s recovery time could vary significantly.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, mild contusions can take between five and seven days to heal, but more severe cases can take up to four to six weeks. It’s also recommended not to put more pressure on the muscle, as this could worsen the condition and increase recovery time.

What Were Grayson Allen’s Stats Before His Exit?

Despite playing just 12 minutes, Allen had been productive before his injury. He had logged 12 points on 5-6 shooting, 2 assists, a rebound, and a steal. He also logged a +8 plus/minus, which meant the team performed well with him on the court.

It’s regrettable considering Allen’s newfound offensive role under new head coach Jordan Ott. Previously, Ott spoke about his increased role, saying, “We want him to take some ones where he doesn’t feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots… We’ve tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays… He’s always another adult in the room, it’s great to see.”

Under Ott, Allen has had his best NBA season to date, averaging a career-high 19 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. His setback compounds Phoenix’s issues, as young guard Jalen Green also recently went down with an injury.

Allen’s contusion is an unwelcome interruption to a campaign that has made him vital to the Suns’ rotation and structure on both ends of the floor. While the injury isn’t immediately concerning, Phoenix will be monitoring him closely as they wait for further updates on his condition. If the team wishes to continue to gain traction in a tough Western Conference, having Allen healthy and playing the best basketball of his career will be pivotal.