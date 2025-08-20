Greece’s Plans With Giannis Antetokounmpo Spells Bad News for Bucks – Here’s Why

“I am always ready to play for the national team,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo in a statement amidst the reports of tensions between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Greek Basketball Federation. Despite the insurance issue dispute that has been going on between the Bucks and the Federation, the ‘Greek Freak’ is confirmed to represent his national team during the upcoming EuroBasket series. Having ended in 5th, 8th, and 5th position in the last 3 EuroBasket series, Team Greece is looking to do better this time, meaning using their star player more.

However, the additional responsibilities that the player picks up won’t be too healthy for him. Here are the reasons why.

According to a recent report by ‘Basket News’ journalist Giorgos Kyriakidis, Giannis has already missed half of Greece’s preparation games. To accommodate that, the national team’s head coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, designed a system that could function both with and without the star player in the short term and integrate him on the fly when necessary. However, this tactical timeline was deemed too “unusually tight” by Giorgos Kyriakidis for a player whose usage reportedly has a massive ripple effect.

Additionally, Giannis will see a role change from when he represented Team Greece at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Back then, the player was primarily used as a slashing power forward in half-court sets. On defense, he roamed more, switched onto guards, blew up passing lanes, etc. Having a teammate like Georgios Papagiannis meant that Giannis was free from constant rim protection duties. However, with Papagiannis not a part of Team Greece for EuroBasket 2025, the Greece head coach will need his star player to pull out his all-court game. This means having him grab boards as the main big, be the primary screener, etc.

via Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The additional responsibility of serving as a center will have issues. As highlighted by NBA reporter Ryan Stano, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been quite vocal about not preferring to play center because of the physical toll it takes on him. Banging bodies with some of the biggest and strongest players on game nights would place the player at a greater risk of injury and wear and tear. If the past is any indication, then the ‘Greek Freak’ can be quite injury-prone. In the 2024-25 season itself, the player faced issues with calf strains, foot sprains, and patella tendinopathy. As Forbes reporter Brian Sampson once said, “Playing Giannis at the five is like dessert—best enjoyed in moderation. But when done right, it’s a game-changer”.

In light of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury history and limited prep time, Spanoulis puts the star player at risk by employing him as the primary center. With the Milwaukee Bucks’ preseason set to begin in early October, any serious injury that Giannis sustains at EuroBasket could carry over to the NBA tournament. After 3 consecutive years of getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the last thing the team would want is to even start their season on a low note. Giannis Antetokounmpo cannot be used too much. At the same time, however, he has to take charge of Team Greece. After all, he is someone whom even veteran players look for inspiration.

Kostas Sloukas reflects on Giannis Antetokounmpo building optimism and setting the standard

At 35 years of age, Kostas Sloukas is headed into what might reportedly be his last EuroBasket tournament. As reported by ‘Basket News’, his goal is clear: end Greece’s 16-year medal drought, and sign off his national team career with success. For Sloukas, what makes this Greek team different is not only its mix of youth and experience, but the presence of two transformative figures. In a recent interview, Sloukas highlighted the mix of youth and experience that makes the Greek national basketball team different this time around. On top of that, he is thankful for a few key figures leading the way.

“The most special part is Vassilis Spanoulis. He’s a leader, a personality, a winner. He tries to transmit that mentality every day. And of course, we have Giannis — one of the best players in the world,” said Sloukas. “Together with our veterans and talented young guys, it’s a beautiful mix that gives me optimism”.

Sloukas also highlighted how Giannis was setting the standard for the rest of the players by stating that “What makes him unique is his work ethic. He comes first, leaves last, and loves what he does. Even after everything he’s achieved, his thirst doesn’t stop. He’s an example for all of us.”

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Following Giannis’s work ethic can do wonders. Back in June, Dylan Harper discussed a workout session he did with Giannis and Ace Bailey. Bailey was impressed enough by his experience that he stated that “After that workout, it kind of switched my brain, me and Ace’s brain. He might not be going the fastest, but he’s going the hardest in the gym… so just how he really pays attention to details, stuff like that”.

With Kostas Sloukas laying his hope, and head coach Vassilis Spanoulis setting the new role for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the upcoming days will not be easy for him. Whether he gets through them successfully and without risking an injury remains to be seen.