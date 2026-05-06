Gregg Popovich Makes Surprise Appearance After Victor Wembanyama, Spurs Drop Game 1 vs. Timberwolves, Per Insider

A certain someone heard Victor Wembanyama’s plan to hit the film room after the San Antonio Spurs lost 102-104 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. So he pulled up a chair and planted himself there. And the NBA world knows well what it means when Gregg Popovich is in the film room. It’s even bringing up the (hilarious) horror stories of Coach Pop. But perhaps that emotional and tactical boost is exactly what the Spurs need in the aftermath of a grueling postseason loss.

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According to reporter Matthew Tynan, “San Antonio went really light in practice today. It was a film session.” Instead the legendary executive and former head coach of the Spurs made a surprise appearance at the Spurs’ practice facility today. It looks like Pop had to personally rectify the team’s offensive failures in Game 1 and took matters into his own hands. Not that Mitch Johnson would mind.

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As per Tynan, the Spurs followed their physical battle with Minnesota by pivoting to intense mental preparation. They had a critical film session with Pop sitting in which by Tynan’s words sounds like it gave a huge adrenaline boost to the team.

“By the way, Gregg Popovich was there sitting in on the film session with the team and so not only was the team and their current coaching staff, obviously, but Gregg Popovich was in the building with the guys breaking down film with them. But obviously it was cool to see Pop at the facility today.”

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Popovich, who stepped down from coaching to focus on his health, now serves full-time as the team’s President of Basketball Operations. But even if he’s not directly on the sidelines, he remains the ultimate guiding force for this young roster. His presence in the film room provided a steadying hand just when the team needed to digest a tough loss and reset for Game 2.

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Throwback to Victor Wembanyama’s film room horrors with Gregg Popovich

The surprise visit from the five-time NBA champion head coach could not have been timed better, coming directly after San Antonio’s narrow Game 1 defeat. The Timberwolves’ physical defense completely disrupted the Spurs’ offensive rhythm, holding Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox to a combined 21 points.

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Wemby took full responsibility for the offensive breakdown despite making a historic playoffs record with 12 blocks. In his post-game comments, he revealed his immediate plans to bounce back. “I need to look at the film again to see a little bit more how the dynamics went ’cause it’s right now it’s a little bit blurry for me.”

Well, Pop loved the plan obviously that he showed up for practice for the first time in a while. Having Popovich back in the film room undoubtedly brought an extra level of intensity to the session. Wembanyama himself has previously spoken about the legendary coach’s blunt, no-nonsense approach to film review. During a 2024 appearance on Inside the NBA, the French star recounted his early experience with ‘film room Pop.’

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“Sometimes he’s trying to send messages… like, I don’t remember maybe two, three months into the season, we were in the film in front of everybody and he goes like, ‘Yeah, what the fuck is this? This is what you were doing day one. Why did you take a step back? You gotta keep getting better like,'” Wembanyama revealed and left the Inside Guys in splits.

That’s typical Pop. His successor though wanted the stars Wemby and Fox to not take on so much blame. Following the game, current head coach Mitch Johnson emphasized that the staff had “no concern” over the star duo’s box scores and pointed out that the Wolves defensive pressure led to turnovers and execution errors.

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For Johnson and the coaching staff, the immediate goal was getting back into the film room to clean up those spacing and screening details, a process that Popovich was more than happy to oversee. With Game 2 on the horizon, the combined brainpower of Johnson and Popovich in the film room might be exactly what San Antonio needs to level the series.