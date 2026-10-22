Grizzlies Pay Tribute to Brandon Clarke, Who Died at 29, in Season Opener as Ex-Teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. Braces for Emotional Night

The upcoming 2026-27 campaign is more than make-or-break for the Memphis Grizzlies, who carry the emotional void of Brandon Clarke. While teammates miss his presence in the locker room, the organization and the fanbase rallied together to celebrate his memory. In a deeply moving start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies held an emotional pregame ceremony at FedExForum on Wednesday night.

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Playing their first official game since Clarke passed away in May at 29 years old, the franchise aired a tribute video on the arena screens and held a moment of silence ahead of tip-off against the Utah Jazz.

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The pregame video showcased highlights from Clarke’s career since he arrived in Memphis in 2019 via a trade with OKC. Beyond highlighting his game-changing athleticism, the team emphasized BC’s community impact and close bond with his teammates, especially Jaren Jackson Jr.

The loss is especially deep for Jaren Jackson Jr. JJJ, who was traded to Utah in February, was Clarke’s teammate for over six seasons, and they were best friends. Tonight, he returned to FedExForum for the first time as an opponent on a night heavy with grief.

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When asked about Clarke during shootaround, Jackson’s voice was heavy with emotion. “That’s my brother,” Jackson said. “So, yeah.”

Reporters asked him what their friendship was like and Jackson kept his response brief.

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“It was everything. It was everything. That’s all I’ll say.”

Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer acknowledged the profound weight surrounding the opening night matchup and how hard it might be for Jackson.

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“It’ll be emotional for sure,” Spencer said before the game. “And… I don’t know if it’s a sign but having Jaren come back, obviously he was very close with Brandon, so I think that’ll be a cool thing for him. Obviously it will be an emotional start to the game. But you know, coach talked about it. We’re gonna play our hearts out for Brandon as he would want us to. Every time Brandon stepped on the floor, he gave it everything he had and I just want to honor him in that way. So it’ll put life in perspective pretty quickly but you know we’ll be playing very hard for Brandon this year for sure.”

The Grizzlies did more than just memorialize Clarke in the season opener. Throughout this season, they’ll wear a patch on their jerseys bearing his initials.

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Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. similarly emphasized that honoring Clarke will extend far beyond opening night.

“Yeah, I said well a lot of emotions… BC was someone that was definitely missed as someone who is enjoying the locker room,” Pippen Jr. shared. “A brother to us all, so I think it’s special that we get to celebrate his life and it’s not only tonight but throughout this whole season and you know, going forward as well. But, you know, miss him as well and it definitely hurts a lot. So just to see it again tonight, I guess will bring back a lot of emotions.”

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To ensure Clarke’s legacy remains at the forefront of their campaign, the Grizzlies tribute emphasized that they’d continue his community outreach in his memory. Clarke supported literacy programs and assisted families in Memphis through his eponymous nonprofit, which he launched in 2025, and was passionate about giving kids access to resources beyond the classroom.

Drafted 21st overall out of Gonzaga in 2019, the same draft class as Ja Morant, Clarke established himself as an integral part of Memphis’ core during his seven seasons with the franchise. An NBA All-Rookie First Team selection in 2020, the 6’8 power forward appeared in 309 regular-season games for the Grizzlies, holding career averages of 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting an efficient 60.5% from the field. His high-energy play, explosive leaps, and rim-running ability made him a fan favorite and a cornerstone of Memphis’ postseason runs amid Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr’s tenures.

His recent seasons were hindered by injuries, including two major injuries – a torn left Achilles in the 2022-23 season and a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee in 2025 – and he underwent an arthroscopic procedure in September 2025 for knee synovitis. He played in only two games last season and was ruled out with a calf strain.

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Yet off the court, Clarke’s influence within the organization and the local Memphis community endured. His teammates are playing with a renewed sense of purpose, dedicated to honoring Brandon Clarke every time they step onto the court.