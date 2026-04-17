Grizzlies Ready to Move On From Ja Morant, but Star’s Future Depends on Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

The biggest domino of the NBA offseason is Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the teams that don’t land him could quickly pivot to Ja Morant. After a potential pairing in Milwaukee never materialized, Morant’s name is once again being tied to Antetokounmpo, but in a very different way: as the fallback option in a high-stakes market reshaped by the Greek superstar’s decision.

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According to ESPN, Morant’s future could hinge on wherever Antetokounmpo ends up. With franchises across the league gearing up for a run at one of the NBA’s most dominant players, those who strike out may turn to Morant as the next best alternative, potentially at a lower cost. That dynamic could place the 26-year-old guard at the center of a secondary wave of blockbuster moves this offseason.

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Imago Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Drafted No. 2 overall in 2019, the guard exploded onto the scene as Rookie of the Year and looked like the next face of the NBA- electric dunks, killer playmaking, pure superstar potential. Then injuries and off-court headaches started piling up, slowly deflating what once felt like unstoppable greatness.

This 2025-26 season was the perfect storm. Morant suited up for just 20 games before the Grizzlies shut him down for good due to a left elbow UCL sprain (he received a PRP shot and should be ready for next year). Memphis was already out of contention, finishing 25-57 and out of the playoff picture for months.

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He closed the year averaging 19.5 points- his lowest since his sophomore campaign- along with career lows in field-goal percentage (41%), three-point shooting (23.5%), and rebounds (3.3), while posting 8.1 assists. The explosiveness that made him special? It’s been noticeably dialed back.

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At 26, he’s played only 79 games over the last three seasons. That brutal availability, combined with his hefty contract (two years and roughly $87 million left at $42M and $45M), has turned him into a financial liability the Grizzlies can’t afford to keep carrying during their rebuild. They’ve already moved pieces like Jaren Jackson Jr., and reports say the “Ja era” in Memphis is basically over- they’re actively shopping him this offseason.

As for where he lands? Sacramento has popped up as a realistic suitor. Earlier buzz floated wild scenarios tying him to Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors (including a near-deal with the Bucks that fell apart), but those didn’t pan out.

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No one’s expecting the two All-Stars to team up on some mystery squad. It’s more likely Morant gets moved solo in a buy-low deal that brings back draft picks and young talent.

The highlight-reel kid from Murray State still has talent, but the injuries, inefficiency, and drama have Memphis ready to turn the page. The next chapter of Ja’s career, reportedly, starts somewhere new this summer.

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Unlikely NBA team emerge as contender to pair up Ja Morant & Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are plenty of teams looking to splash out all their assets only to lure Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, as he, in all probability, has already played his last game for the Milwaukee Bucks.

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Similarly, Ja Morant‘s chapter with the Memphis Grizzlies looks all but over as the team are looking to hit the reset button. But unlike Antetokounmpo, the market for Morant is not the same.

Teams understand his declining form and injury record, especially in the last three seasons. So it is certain that the Grizzlies won’t be receiving a bunch of assets in exchange for the 26-year-old.

However, according to ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, the Brooklyn Nets have emerged as a dark horse to secure both Antetokounmpo and Morant. Many experts believe that the Nets will do everything in their power to be contenders again in the Eastern Conference.

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They once built the superteam with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden, so Brooklyn securing Antetokounmpo and Morant is not entirely a wild idea, as they have done worse in the past.

Azarly also believes that if the Nets secure AJ Dybantsa as the number 1 overall pick, then they will have a dynamic roster given they manage to both Morant and Antetokounmpo.

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The major positive around this move is that both Antetokounmpo and Morant would enjoy playing together, as they are the top two names in the trade blocks this offseason.

Both players have had issues with their respective teams and need a fresh start, more applicable to Morant than Antetokounmpo, but after what happened over the past few weeks regarding this availability, the two-time MVP would like to move on from Milwaukee.

After grinding through another brutal 20-62 season and missing the playoffs for the third straight year, Brooklyn is desperate for a fast turnaround. They’ve stockpiled a ridiculous war chest of future first-round picks and have decent cap flexibility heading into 2026-27. Their 2025 rookie class- headlined by Egor Demin, who’s already flashing starter potential- gives them young building blocks with upside.

Landing Morant could come relatively cheap: one of those promising rookies plus a first-rounder might get it done, letting the Nets buy low on his talent while resetting. Giannis would be a totally different beast- they’d probably have to surrender multiple top young pieces (Demin or similar) and a bunch of those future picks to pry him from Milwaukee.

It’s a massive gamble that would burn through assets, but after years of disappointment, the Nets sound motivated to swing big if the right stars align. Whether Morant and Giannis actually want to link up in Brooklyn remains pure speculation for now- no deals are close, and it would reshape the franchise overnight.