“Guarded Like Prime Shaq”: Fans React to Lauri Markkanen’s Shocking EuroBasket Loss to Jonas Valančiūnas & Co

Every once in a while, EuroBasket throws up a game that feels bigger than just another group stage clash. Lithuania vs. Finland in Tampere was exactly that. Packed house, knockout energy, and two-star big men who have defined their countries’ hopes. But instead of a duel between Jonas Valančiūnas and Lauri Markkanen from the tip, fans were treated to a surprise curveball from veteran coach Rimas Kurtinaitis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rather than unleash Valančiūnas from the start, Kurtinaitis asked his anchor to sit, literally, at the end of the bench. That move alone sent a message: this wasn’t about predictable chess moves, it was about breaking rhythm, breaking expectations, and breaking Finland’s flow. And it worked.

From the opening minutes, it was clear Lauri Markkanen wasn’t himself. The Utah Jazz star, who entered the night averaging a sizzling 32.3 points per game on 71% true shooting, including a historic 43-point explosion against Great Britain, was forced into awkward shots. He managed just 5 points on 8 attempts in his first two stints, rattled not just by defenders but by the psychological warfare of Valančiūnas’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lithuania’s plan was simple yet brilliant: make Markkanen feel crowded like a low-post bruiser, not a finesse scorer. Azuolas Tubelis, making his first EuroBasket start, played the role of spoiler to perfection. Alongside Marek Blazevic, he bodied Markkanen into tough looks, limiting his rhythm. By halftime, Finland’s talisman had just 7 points, and Lithuania had built a 45–36 cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Valančiūnas, when he finally entered, was fresh. He scored 8 points on his first five shots, relishing the role of secondary option while Lithuania’s younger guns, Tubelis, Blazevic, and especially Rokas Jokubaitis, did the heavy lifting. By the time Markkanen and Valančiūnas finally shared the floor in the dying minutes, the damage was done.

AD

Fan Reactions: From Shaq Comparisons to Jokubaitis Praise

“EuroBasket is funny cuz you got Lauri Markkanen being guarded like prime Shaq,” one fan joked. The comparison was both hilarious and telling. Shaq dominated with brute strength, but Utah’s $195,868,144 player dominance has been all finesse and efficiency, dropping 30-plus on elite shooting splits, piling up rebounds and steals, and making defenses pay from everywhere on the floor. That Lithuania treated him like a low-post giant said less about his style and more about their determination to suffocate him at all costs.

“If I had to sum up Finland-Lithuania in one player… Rokas Jokubaitis. Tall, fast, and skilled… the soul of Lithuania’s offensive game,” another fan noted. And they weren’t wrong. Jokubaitis was the beating heart of Lithuania’s attack, tallying 16 points and 9 assists before exiting with an injury. Averaging nearly 18 points and 8 dimes through the group phase, his tempo and vision have turned Lithuania into more than just the Valančiūnas show.

A third reaction summed up Markkanen’s unique impact despite the loss: “Lauri Markkanen cleans things up really fast.” That’s what makes him special: he doesn’t just score, he erases deficits, controls momentum, and fills up the stat sheet. Against Lithuania, though, that cleanup ability was stifled, showing how vital he is to Finland’s hopes of punching above their weight.

via Imago Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The finish was tense. Finland clawed back late, cutting the deficit to 76–71 with under a minute to go, but Tadas Sedekerskis buried a dagger corner three with 27.5 seconds left to seal an 81–78 victory. Lithuania’s bench erupted, the crowd gasped, and Markkanen could only watch as his 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists weren’t enough.

Fans saw it for what it was: “Here’s how they screw a guy over… If we lose to Serbia… Şeyhmuz slaps you onto the court like a fly, Lauri Markkanen. Congrats, Lithuania.” The sentiment reflected the stakes. This wasn’t just a group game; it was about avoiding a Round of 16 showdown with heavyweights like Serbia or Turkey. Lithuania knew it, and their tactical gamble paid off.

Even those skeptical of Valančiūnas’s quieter night (8 points in under 15 minutes) recognized the team-first brilliance. “GIANT VICTORY for Lithuania against Finland!… Valančiūnas’ team won 81-78… Valančiūnas only scored 8, but Jokubaitis scored 16!” wrote another fan. That was the story: role players stepping up, Jokubaitis orchestrating, and timely execution when it mattered.

For Lithuania, this was a masterclass in preparation. They held Markkanen to his quietest first half of the tournament, out-rebounded Finland 45–40, and grabbed 17 offensive boards that turned into 14 second-chance points. Tubelis (12 points, 11 rebounds) announced himself with authority, joining Valančiūnas and Linas Kleiza as the only Lithuanians this century to record a double-double at EuroBasket. Jokubaitis, before his injury, showed why he’s the soul of this squad.

For Finland, the loss stings beyond the scoreboard. Lauri Markkanen, the face of their campaign, finally looked human. The team’s 37th straight defeat when trailing by 8+ at halftime underscored how much they rely on his rhythm. With Germany looming, the question isn’t whether Markkanen can bounce back; he always can, but whether Finland has enough support around him to survive another tactical ambush.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lithuania has booked their Round of 16 spot, sitting in pole position for second place in the group, with Sweden next. Finland, meanwhile, faces Germany in what now feels like a must-win. The irony is rich: Markkanen, who’s been playing like a EuroBasket MVP candidate, was treated like Shaq, and for one night, that treatment worked.

The big question for readers: Do you think Lithuania found the blueprint for stopping Lauri Markkanen, or was this just one off-night in an otherwise dominant run?