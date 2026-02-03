“H– A– N–a”: Naz Reid’s NSFW Moment Against Refs Leaves NBC Announcers Speechless

Today’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves was an eventful outing, with the home team securing a 137-128 win, snapping a six-game losing streak behind Jaren Jackson Jr.’s scoring outburst. However, the attention went to a different kind of outburst, involving Wolves center Naz Reid and official Ed Malloy.

In the third quarter, with about 7:35 left on the clock, the ball went out of bounds before the Grizzlies could inbound it, leading to a misunderstanding and the Wolves’ bench arguing against the Grizzlies getting the ball back. Reid then shouted “H– A– N—a” at official Ed Malloy, drawing attention from the NBC announcing crew.

“Don’t mess with Ed,” Austin Rivers said, responding to Reid’s comments. “He’s got a quick trigger. Oh, easy, Naz. Easy. Telling you, Naz.”

After a short time, things began to de-escalate, with Robbie Hummel asking Rivers how many techs the former LA Clippers guard had received in his career. Rivers simply replied “Too many,” drawing laughs from the rest of the booth, as the conversation shifted to something more humorous.

The NSFW moment passed by quickly, but Reid’s intensity is well-known. Just last year, the longtime sixth man was part of a group of suspensions resulting from a game against the Detroit Pistons. Him and teammate Donte DiVincenzo were caught up in an altercation with Ron Holland II, Marcus Sasser, and Isaiah Stewart, as well as Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff and Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni, and it cost the center $80,382.

In the offseason, Reid signed a five-year, $125 million deal to stay with the Wolves instead of joining another team for a starting role and similar contract. However, tonight wasn’t a great showing for him. He logged 10 points on inefficient shooting, but did manage six rebounds and four blocks, but it wasn’t enough.

Third-Quarter Surge Fuels Shorthanded Grizzlies as Naz Reid and Wolves Fall Short

The Grizzlies managed to stem the bleeding tonight, and punched straight through the Timberwolves defenses. Despite playing through major injury setbacks to key players and on a six-game losing streak, Jaren Jackson Jr. knocked down jumpers and had multiple trips to the line, finishing with 30 points to lead the team. Ty Jerome also showed out, logging 19 points on a minutes restriction to shoulder the playmaking load.

The game tilted for good in the third. Naz Reid and the Wolves managed to claw back within two, but the Grizzlies responded with pace and confidence. A one minute stretch where the team rained three threes turned a tight game into a double digit lead that never became close again.

Anthony Edwards did his best to drag Minnesota back, pouring 39 points to shorten the lead late, but Memphis refused to budge. The Grizzlies answered with a sequence containing Cedric Coward dunks and Jerome assists until the clock ran out. For a team looking for rhythm, tonight was a statement win, proving that they’re still alive.

Next up, the Timberwolves have a chance to bounce back against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, while the Grizzlies take on the Kings.