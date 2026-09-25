“Had Me in Tears”: LeBron James Turns Emotional After Sharing Special Moment With Son Bronny

For more than two decades, LeBron James has lived a life surrounded by public attention. That attention came with the pressure of carrying an NBA franchise. A loud place to be in. But away from the hardwood, some of the moments that matter most to him are far quieter. An evening on a golf course with his eldest son, Bronny James, recently left Bron reflecting on a part of his childhood he never experienced.

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And the simple outing became emotional for a reason bigger than golf.

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James shared the moment on Instagram, posting a compilation of photos and videos from the father-son outing while Roy Ayers Ubiquity’s “Everybody Loves the Sunshine” played in the background. The pair appeared to be enjoying a relaxed evening together, with Bronny even showing off a smoother golf swing than his father.

The compilation did look aesthetically pleasing. But LeBron’s caption revealed what the moment meant to him.

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“Can’t tell you how special times like these are for me being a dad! Shit damn near had me in tears. out there yesterday afternoon! Never had these moments growing up so it REALLY means EVERYTHING to me. LOVE BEING A DAD! @abigailkfield Thank you for capturing the moment”

For LeBron James, the significance of the outing is rooted in an experience he never had growing up. Born in Akron, Ohio, to a 16-year-old single mother, Gloria James, he grew up without his biological father being a consistent presence in his life. Above all, Bron experienced significant instability in his childhood, as he and his mother frequently moved before finding a stable home.

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That history gives his caption another layer.

Taking Bronny out for an ordinary afternoon, teaching him a sport and simply spending time together represent the kind of father-son experience LeBron James said he never had himself.

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Moreover, Bronny’s relationship with his father also had testing times far more serious than a golfing outing.

In July 2023, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during a USC practice, abruptly turning a promising basketball career into a family health crisis. LeBron James later described his son’s recovery in deeply personal terms, saying after Bronny returned to the court that he had already won “the ultimate championship and that’s LIFE.”

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Nearly two years later, father and son shared another moment no other pair had accomplished in the NBA. They became the first father and son to play together in an NBA game. They took the floor for the Lakers in 2024.

Now, their basketball paths have separated.

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After eight seasons with the Lakers, LeBron James left LA this offseason and signed with the 76ers. Bronny, meanwhile, remains with the Lakers after completing his second season, with his 2026-27 contract fully guaranteed. The father and son went from sharing an NBA locker room to beginning separate chapters of their professional careers.

That makes total sense of the caption that Bron posted days ahead of the new season.

Bronny is no longer following his father around the Lakers’ locker room. Or sharing an NBA court with him. He is beginning to establish himself in the league.



Meanwhile, LeBron James continues his career on the other side of the country. Yet the golf course offers something basketball cannot: a space where the duo can be themselves.

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Simply be father and son.

That sums it up. The caption was about having the chance to create memories he didn’t have as a child. And continuing to be present for Bronny as their career take them in different directions.

For all the championships, records, and milestones, being present for moments like this remains something LeBron clearly does not take for granted.